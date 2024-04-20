Andre Onana snubs Alejandro Garnacho as he names two most skillful players at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has snubbed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho as he named the two most skillful players at the club.

Onana did not have a good start to life in the Premier League after signing with the Old Trafford club last summer. He has gone on to concede 69 goals in 43 games this season.

This is a stark difference from David de Gea, who conceded 61 goals in 58 games in his final season before leaving United and getting replaced by Onana.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils have a sub-par defense, which has struggled to meet expectations this season. They sit in seventh place on the Premier League table with a negative goal difference, further highlighting their defensive woes.

However, Manchester United have no shortage of skillful players, and Andre Onana was recently asked to name the best of them. Speaking to the FA Cup on TikTok, he said (via TBR Football):

“Who’s the most skillful player? Skillful player? Skillful player? Ohh, Amad, and Antony.”

Pundits and fans alike will be surprised about Onana's decision to snub Alejandro Garnacho, who has been one of the standout performers for United this season. The 19-year-old has registered nine goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag responds after Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho apologizes

Erik ten Hag has said that Alejandro Garnacho has apologized for liking social media posts that criticized the manager. The winger was substituted at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend, and he seemed to vent his frustrations against the manager's deicision by liking posts that criticized the Dutchman.

However, the player and the manager have spoken about the incident, and Alejandro Garnacho has apologized. Erik ten Hag told reporters in a press conference (via GOAL):

"Alejandro is a young player. He has to learn a lot. He has apologised for it and we move on."

Notably, a number of players at Manchester United have come under fire due to disciplinary issues. Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo saw themselves benched or left out of the matchday squad after such issues. However, Ronaldo eventually left the club after lashing out at the manager in a public interview with Piers Morgan.

He may not be the only player to leave the club after falling out with Erik ten Hag, as Jadon Sancho has also had a public fall out with the manager. The winger was banned from first-team facilities at Manchester United before getting sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund. It is expected that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

