Andreas Pereira speaks on his future at Manchester United

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira has spoken about his future at the club. The Brazilian is out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, spending the 2020-21 season on loan at Lazio.

Since being promoted to the senior team, Pereira has not been able to establish himself as a starter for Manchester United, and his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

The 25-year-old is looking to play consistently every week, whether that be at Manchester United or another club. He told TNT Sports in this regard:

"I’m ready to play; I’m not a boy anymore. I’m a man ready to take responsibility. I’m sure that with playing time and continuity as a starter in my position, I can show what I’ve done at the academy; I can score more goals and make assists. A player of my position needs the confidence to play and the freedom to dare on the field."

He continued:

"In Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play. I want to be happy, to feel important. We are focussed on looking for the best for my career. That’s what my staff thinks. And I know United want the same."

Considering the wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, Manchester United are unlikely to need Pereira in the 2021-22 season, so a departure seems likely for the Brazilian this summer.

Andreas Pereira set to depart Manchester United after a decade at the club

Turkish side Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Andreas Pereira this summer. Addressing the rumours, the Brazilian said:

"I leave the negotiations to my agent. If the interest is true, it would be great to talk to interested teams and see the project for my career, the importance I will have in the squad and future projection. About Fenerbahce, it’s a club with people passionate about football. And Alex is one of my idols in the position; it would be nice to wear his shirt. Why not? But it all depends on what they want for my career, as well as other interested clubs."

🗞 Any further additions to the squad will rely on players leaving - the futures of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot are all up in the air. Pereira believes it's time to make a permanent move away and Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested. [Rob Dawson, ESPN] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 31, 2021

