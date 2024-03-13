Andrew Robertson reveals if Jurgen Klopp will stay if Liverpool win quadruple this season

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has admitted that Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to change his mind about leaving the club this summer.

Klopp shocked the footballing world in January when he announced that he would step down as Reds boss at the end of the season, explaining that he had run out of energy and required a sabbatical.

The Merseysiders have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win three more major trophies, having lifted the Carabao Cup in February. While speaking to Stadium Astro, Robertson was asked about the prospect of winning a quadruple this season.

He said (via TBR Football):

“We never speak about it, we go game by game, there’s no talk about a Quadruple or winning all the trophies, we just want to win the next game."

When asked if it could change Klopp's mind, he said:

"No, I think he’s set on leaving. He’s made that clear and that’s why it’s been announced. I don’t think there’s any way of him doing a U-turn on that."

Liverpool are in a three-horse title race against Arsenal and Manchester City and could win their second Premier League title under Klopp this term.

The Reds won the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in the final and look set to qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals, having beaten Sparta Praha 5-1 in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Liverpool are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford on Sunday (17 March).

"They’re still the team to beat" - Jamie Carragher assesses PL title race after Liverpool 1-1 Man City

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Manchester City in a crucial Premier League fixture at Anfield last Sunday (10 March). John Stones put the English champions 1-0 up at the break after finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the second half, and while it was an entertaining end-to-end clash, neither side could find the match-winner. The result saw Arsenal move to the top of the league table.

The Gunners lead the pack only on goal difference ahead of second-placed Liverpool, while City trail a point behind in third. Speaking after the City draw, Reds icon Jamie Carragher offered his two cents on this season's title race.

The pundit believes the Cityzens, who have won five league titles in the last six seasons, remain the team to beat. He said (via the Daily Star):

"They’re still the team to beat. They have to find the points to beat them but City’s next four or five games are tough - even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in. If they don’t drop points in the next few weeks, I think they’ll be really tough to stop."