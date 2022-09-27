Andros Townsend compares Arsenal star to Jack Grealish after performance with national team

Everton winger Andros Townsend has likened Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka to Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish after his cameo in England's 3-3 draw against Germany on September 26.

The Three Lions finished their UEFA Nations League group stage fixtures with a dramatic draw against Hansi Flick's side at Wembley Stadium on Monday. Saka featured in a crucial role for his team as his introduction helped the hosts turn the tables around for a brief period.

After Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring from the spot in the 52nd minute, Saka was brought on in the place of Phil Foden in the 66th minute. Just a minute later, Kai Havertz doubled Die Mannschaft's lead. Luke Shaw pulled one back in the 72nd minute of the contest.

A nimble-footed, dynamic dribbler, Saka showed off his mettle three minutes later as he assisted Mason Mount's equalizer in style. England captain Harry Kane put the hosts ahead with a penalty in the 83rd minute. However, Havertz leveled things in the dying moments of the match.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end !Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end ! Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/dGwZjJRCyC

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport (via HITC), Townsend praised the Arsenal star's performance from the bench. He said:

"He made a big impact off the bench. Probably similar to the way Gareth likes to use Grealish, more of an impact sub, fresh legs, direct, pace and confidence when defences are tiring."

He added:

"On this occasion, Gareth used his substitutions well and at the right time. Mason Mount as well."

Saka has established himself as a crucial member of Arsenal's first-team squad. After registering 19 goal contributions last season, he has netted once and provided four assists in eight appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



[@OptaJoe] Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 36 Premier League goals for Arsenal (18 goals, 18 assists), now the second-most of any player while aged 21 or younger for the club in the competition, overtaking Nicolas Anelka (35) and behind only Cesc Fabregas (63). Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 36 Premier League goals for Arsenal (18 goals, 18 assists), now the second-most of any player while aged 21 or younger for the club in the competition, overtaking Nicolas Anelka (35) and behind only Cesc Fabregas (63).[@OptaJoe] https://t.co/BrfyGteiWq

Arsenal are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 18 points from seven matches. The club will next face city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

Kevin Campbell is confident Bukayo Saka will sign contract extension at Arsenal

Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell said that a positive outcome is expected with both the Gunners and Bukayo Saka prepared to prolong their association. He said:

"The club and the player won't be a million miles away. There'll be a negotiation, like anything else, but the deal will get done. The player wants to stay, the club want to keep him – it's easy work for the agent."

Saka has two years left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far