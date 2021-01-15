Manchester United legend plays down club's chances of winning the Premier League title

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole does not expect the Red Devils to win the Premier League title this season despite their recent impressive run of form. The Red Devils have won nine of their last eleven Premier League games.

Manchester United are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table after their 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved three points ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool thanks to their latest victory.

United will face an injury-struck Liverpool side on Sunday night at Anfield. Many believe a victory for Solskjaer and his team would send a message to the rest of the Premier League about the side's ambitions this season.

Andy Cole, however, does not believe that his former club will win the title this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cole said:

"I'll be honest with you... can Manchester United go on and win the league this season? Probably not. I think for Manchester United to be top of the Premier League, like Ole said, is a fantastic achievement."

"Everyone was saying Ole shouldn't be the manager of Manchester United. I think it speaks volumes about him and how much he's turned it around, how much the players have turned it around, and the belief in each other," Cole added.

Andy Cole doubts Manchester United's title credentials despite their current form

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are the in-form team in the Premier League at the moment. The Red Devils have been in imperious form in recent weeks, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba putting in a string of impressive displays to lead their side to the top of the table.

Andy Cole, however, believes that despite United's strong form, they are still not on the level of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

"You look at teams like Manchester City, who've not been doing particularly well until about two or three weeks ago. If Manchester City win their games in hand, they go a point behind Manchester United. They have players that are starting to come into form. I think we all appreciate the quality they have and that Liverpool have," explained Cole.

"To close the gap in one season, that's no mean feat. That's going to take some consistency," added Cole.

Manchester United continue to prove their doubters wrong. A win over Liverpool on Sunday will be a massive statement of intent and would go a long way to proving that they are genuine favorites for the title this season.