Andy Cole claims Cristiano Ronaldo leaving played no part in Manchester United star's improved form this season

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole recently dismissed the claims that Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club played any part in Marcus Rashford's improved form.

Since the Portuguese left the club in November via mutual termination of his contract, Rashford has emerged as the team's attacking leader.

The English forward has beared the torch for United's attack this season. He has scored 25 goals and has provided nine assists in 38 matches across competitions.

Many believe that Ronaldo's mid-season departure has helped Rashford excel in a way that he has never done before. Cole, however, dismissed that angle. He recently told Stats Perform:

"I'm an individual. I'm not going to get involved in the Ronaldo thing because he left. Ronaldo wasn't there 18 months ago when Marcus Rashford was struggling."

Cole further added that Erik ten Hag's influence has rather helped Rashford find his best form. The former Manchester United striker further said:

"The [Erik] Ten Hag effect, I think. No doubt, the manager will be believing in him, telling him how good he is. But ultimately, as individuals, he could have taken his eye off the ball a little bit with what he was doing off the field. It could have been a little bit of that as well, but to see him in this really fit form now, the way he's playing, I think it's a testament to him."

He added:

"For me, personally, it doesn't really matter what anyone else does with you. I'm looking at him now, he seems to be telling himself, 'I'm at that level that I want to be at'. That's why he's playing so well."

Ronaldo's departure meant that someone else had to take charge of the team's attack, which Rashford has done magnificently.

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has performed well for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after leaving Manchester United. The Portuguese ace has managed to find his feet in the Middle East.

He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists for Rudi Garcia's team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently named the Saudi Pro League's player of the month for February as well.

Al-Nassr are currently leading the SPL table with 43 points from 18 games and are two points above second-placed Al-Ittihad. They will return to action on March 3 as they take on Al-Batin.

