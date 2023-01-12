Andy Cole explains why Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is more exciting than Antony

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has claimed that up-and-coming teenager Alejandro Garnacho has a more exhilarating presence on a football pitch than Red Devils' high-priced summer signing Antony.

Garnacho, 18, has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for £420,000 in October 2020. He has recently shot to prominence with standout performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season under Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Argentina U20 international has scored two goals and laid out four assists in just 575 minutes of action, spread across 14 appearances this campaign.

During an interview with Casinos En Ligne, Cole was asked about who has more potential between Garnacho and Antony. He responded:

"Garnacho excites me more than Antony to be honest. I think he's busy and aggressive when he gets on the ball and he always wants to take people on. He always looks to drop a shoulder, go past his defender and get crosses in or get his shots off."

Backing Garnacho to shine at Old Trafford this term, Cole continued:

"As a centre forward like me, when you've got a winger like that who wants to put the ball in, that makes my mind up early doors because you know you're in the game. I think he's a really talented player and I'd love to see him get more action this season."

Antony, on the other hand, joined the Red Devils from Ajax for a fee of £86 million earlier this summer on the back of his breakthrough season in the Eredivisie. He was a crucial member of De Godenzonen's squad last campaign, registering 22 goal involvements in 33 matches.

Since arriving at Manchester United, the 22-year-old inside forward has netted just five times in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United tipped to sign 30-year-old striker instead of Wout Weghorst

During an interaction on YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand was asked for his opinion on his former club's shock pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. He replied:

"I'd have gone and got Mehdi Taremi in from Porto."

Taremi, who has a deal until June 2024 at the Estadio do Dragao, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 18 goals and nine assists in 24 matches across all competitions so far.

