Andy Cole gives his verdict on Manchester United's title hopes this season - Reports

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has given his thoughts on whether his former side can challenge for the Premier League title this season. The former striker was interviewed on The Target Men podcast and was quick to dismiss Manchester United's title chances this season.

Cole exclaimed, "Manchester United are definitely not contenders for winning the Premier League this season. I still think the club are a few years away from realistically competing to win the Premier League."

The forward went on to talk about his realistic expectations for Manchester United this season:

He continued, “I think the priority for Manchester United at the moment is to qualify for the Champions League and to hope to have a good cup run in domestic competition. The pressure really is on for Manchester United to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League on a consistent basis again, which is maybe hard to say after the years of success with Sir Alex Ferguson. Qualifying for the Champions League has to become the norm and the minimal expectation again before the club can move forwards."

Cole also spoke about the issues he's had with the club policies over the past few years.

“The best players want to play in the Champions League and without that consistency, there’s not enough clarity to build a squad signing the best players and keeping the best players. It’s been one step forwards and two steps back in recent years,” explained Andy Cole.

Manchester United have been resurgent off-late

United have a spotless away record

Following their 3-2 victory at Sheffield United, the Red Devils extended their Premier League unbeaten streak to seven games. Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the beginning of November. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, with all six of their away fixtures being come-from-behind victories.

Manchester United now sit 6th in the Premier League table, five points off league leaders Liverpool, having played a game less than the reigning champions.

United host Leeds on Sunday, and will look to continue their unbeaten streak against their old rivals.

Manchester United have a tough run of fixtures to end the year, as they follow-up their clash against Leeds with visits to Everton and Leicester City. The Red Devils wrap up their year against Wolves at Old Trafford, before starting the new year against Aston Villa at home.