Andy Robertson breaks Premier League record during Liverpool’s Boxing Day game against Aston Villa

Liverpool star Andy Robertson assisted Mohamed Salah during the Reds' Premier League clash against Aston Villa on December 26 and made a record in the process. Robertson is now the defender with the most assists in league history.

Leighton Baines, a former Everton left-back, was the previous holder of the record with 53 assists. Robertson now has 54, which he has accumulated during spells at Hull City and at Merseyside. He's currently playing his 231st Premier League game.

Andy Robertson's current club teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold is third on the list with 45 assists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are leading Aston Villa 2-0 at half-time. Mohamed Salah turned provider for the second goal as Virgil van Dijk found the back of the net for Jurgen Klopp's bench.

Andy Robertson urged Liverpool teammates to be at their best for Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC - Premier League: Andy Robertson

The Reds lost 3-2 to Manchester City in a Carabao Cup clash on their return to competitive action following the FIFA World Cup break.

Andy Robertson was disappointed with the loss and told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"We wanted to stay in this cup; we know how much joy it brought us last season. Ultimately disappointing, but when we look at the clips, we will take positives. It's a good game; both sets of players were out on their feet; we always raise our games against each other. There were positives, creating chances, sometimes we looked good on the ball, but there were mistakes as well. It's our first game back in a long time, and it's not often your first game back is against Manchester City."

Robertson went on to urge his teammates to be on their toes for the clash against Aston Villa. The Scottish full-back said:

"We don’t really have time to waste, especially in the league. We had a difficult start before the break, picked up the last couple of results, which were really positive, and we wanted to kickstart that."

He added:

"Now the league starts; we look forward to Boxing Day, a really difficult game at Villa, new manager, new style of play, and they’ve started really well under him, so we’re expecting a really tough game, but we have to be ready; we have to be back at our best if we want to play in the league, and that’s what we plan to do."

Robertson has five assists (including the one against Villa) in 13 Premier League games this season.

