Andy Robertson makes damning assessment about Liverpool's injury woes this season

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has opened up on the reason behind the Reds' abysmal Premier League campaign so far. Jurgen Klopp's side are five points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United and face an uphill battle to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.

While the reigning Premier League champions have been criticized for their poor form, Robertson argued that Liverpool's injury list has been a massive reason behind their struggles.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United, the Scottish defender said that no team in the world will be able to cope with such a lengthy injury list.

"If you tell any team in world football that they're going to have 18 different partnerships in a season at center-back, no team in the world deals with that, not one."

"Usually we have, for instance, Virg who's very vocal, we have Joey Gomez that leads by example, and Joel who leads by example. We've had Fabinho, Hendo."

"But now we've got Nat Phillips, who obviously wasn't here last season, he was out on loan. We've got (Ozan) Kabak who's a young lad who's just come in. We've got Ben Davies, who's been signed from a Championship club and needs to take time and big Rhys (Williams), of course."

"All of them are relatively inexperienced and it's trying to help them, but also trying to help the team by focusing on yourself."

🗣" No one could deal with our injuries"



Andy Robertson believes no side in world football would be able to deal with the injuries Liverpool have faced this season pic.twitter.com/rkvXrvUCgW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2021

"I'm probably the leader at the back for Liverpool now", says Robertson

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Advertisement

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries, several players in the Liverpool squad have had to play at the heard of the defense.

While Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are central defenders by trade, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been forced to deputize at the back several times due to the extraordinary circumstances.

Andy Robertson on Jota: “In a really tough week for a few reasons, seeing Diogo back on the pitch brought a smile to everyone’s face. He’s looking really good in training, sharp. It’s good to have that option, and great to have him back involved in the squad.” #awlfc [lfc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 27, 2021

Robertson indicated that it is a challenge he has relished and added that he considers himself as the leader of the backline.

"It's been tough for me personally but it's part and parcel of it."

"I'm probably the leader at the back, I'm probably the most vocal at the back now and it's just trying to make sure that we do as well as we can and we try to keep as many clean sheets as we can because that's the only way we're going to win games."

Advertisement

Liverpool face Sheffield United later today and will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing their last four Premier League games in a row.