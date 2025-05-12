Andy Robertson makes feelings clear about Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold with firm response after Arsenal draw

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has asserted that it's not pleasant seeing a friend getting booed. Robertson's comments came after Trent Alexander-Arnold was jeered by a cross-section of the Reds supporters during their 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, May 11.
In a detailed interview with Sky Sports, Robertson spoke about his relationship with the Englishman and expressed his opinion regarding Alexander-Arnold’s treatment. He said (via Sportstar):
"There’s a lot of emotion around it. It’s crucial in these moments that I don’t tell you how to feel and you don’t tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it. First of all, I’m disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we’ve done it all together. He’s an amazing player and person. He’s made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.”
He continued:
"He’s taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years. He’s made a choice. His legacy at this club is obviously there to see. The trophies he’s won, the moments he’s had in history will always be there. It’s an emotional decision. It’s not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn’t nice. But as I said, we can’t tell people how to act.”
In the 67th minute of the game against Arsenal, Alexander-Arnold was brought in to replace Conor Bradley at right-back. However, some fans who seemed to be unhappy with his departure announcement booed the English defender.
Despite the noise and reactions surrounding his exit decision, Alexander-Arnold will bow out as one of the best right-backs in Liverpool's history. In 43 outings this season, the Englishman has made 12 goal contributions. Overall he has represented the Merseyside giants 353 times, registering 23 goals and 92 assists.
“I owe it to the players to try and win the game" - Liverpool's manager on why he brought in Trent Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal
Arne Slot has explained his decision to introduce Trent Alexander-Arnold after the hour mark against the Gunners on Sunday. In a press briefing after the 2-2 draw, Slot said (via The Anfield Talk on X):
“I owe it to the players to try and win the game, no matter the circumstances. And Trent nearly did that with three incredible passes."
Alexander-Arnold was close to giving Liverpool the lead in the 82nd minute of the game. However, his free kick went inches wide of the left post. Overall the English right-back put in a fair shift, making one interception, one tackle and one accurate long ball (via Sofascore).