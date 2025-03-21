Andy Robertson points at captain's armband and appears to shout at Liverpool teammate during Scotland's UEFA Nations League clash

Andy Robertson made headlines during Scotland’s meeting with Greece on March 20 after appearing to confront his Liverpool teammate Kostas Tsimikas. The two sides clashed in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. The Scotland captain gestured at his armband and appeared to yell, “Because I’m the f****ng captain, Kostas,” at his club teammate during a heated moment in the second half (via Sport Bible).

The exchange came shortly after a penalty awarded to Greece in the 84th minute was dramatically overturned by VAR. It came as a relief for the visitors who were holding a narrow 1-0 lead in their UEFA Nations League clash. That tension appeared to bubble over between the two left-backs, both of whom play for Liverpool but were on opposite sides in Piraeus.

Scott McTominay scored an earlier penalty to separate the sides after he was taken down in the area by Lazaros Rota. The former Manchester United midfielder did not miss from the spot in the 33rd minute.

Holding on to the lead proved hard work. In the second 45 minutes, Scotland were pushed deeper and deeper into their own half, with Greece seeking an equalizer. However, the Scots held on to clinch the win. The second leg at Hampden Park on March 23, is expected to be just as intense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rejects Liverpool offer, Real Madrid deal nearly complete: Reports

Liverpool have lost their battle to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Real Madrid as the full-back turned down a new deal at Anfield. According to reports (via Madrid Universal), they are closing in on a move for the England international, who is expected to leave Merseyside after over a decade.

Real Madrid are about to strike a deal with the 26-year-old, who turned down the Reds’ latest proposal. All that remains is for final details to be ironed out before any official announcement is made.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot did his utmost to keep hold of the right-back, but Alexander-Arnold did not wish to turn down the opportunity to join Real Madrid. The defender has played 349 games for the Reds, netting 22 and adding 87 assists since coming in 2016.

Alexander-Arnold is seen by Real Madrid as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, whose injury problems have become a cause for concern at the Bernabeu. Now that the deal is nearly done, the Spanish club are preparing to add one of England’s most talented defenders.

