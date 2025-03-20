Andy Robertson shuts down critics who 'talk', makes confident claim about Liverpool future

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson recently opened up about his future at Anfield. The Scotland international is confident that he will remain the Reds' first-choice left-back even after the ongoing season.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a host of left-backs to replace Robertson in the long term. Arne Slot's side have reportedly targeted Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, among others.

Robertson has made 33 starts across competitions for Liverpool this season but he has come under criticism for his performances. Questions have been raised by fans and pundits over whether he can continue as their first-choice left-back.

However, the 31-year-old seemed unfazed by the criticism as he addressed the speculation over his future. He said on international duty with Scotland (via The Mirror):

"I think we've been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world. That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I've had as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

"Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself. Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven't covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion."

He added:

"I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I've had a relatively good season but one thing people will say about me is that's I've been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.

"That's the world we live in, that's the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. It is what it is but I'm always confident in my ability. I've shown that right throughout my career but especially during my time at Liverpool."

The Reds will next face Everton in the Premier League on April 2, after the international break.

Andrew Robertson opens up about Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle

Andrew Robertson has admitted that linking up with his Scotland teammates has helped him get over Liverpool's recent Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

The Reds succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against the Magpies last Sunday (March 16), with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak getting on the scoresheet. Federico Chiesa managed to pull one back in stoppage time but his effort was in vain.

Speaking about the loss, Robertson said (via the aforementioned outlet):

"It's part and parcel of football. It probably wasn't one of our best weeks in football, though thankfully we've had plenty of good weeks this season. For many reasons, last week wasn't meant to be.

"But it's always great to meet up with the Scotland lads, always an honour, always good to see fresh faces and take a break from a really intense time at Liverpool. It's been nice, it's made it easier to get over the disappointment."

The Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table with a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

