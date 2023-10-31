Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and more: Liverpool injury update ahead of Bournemouth Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders provided injury updates on Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, and Conor Bradley ahead of their Carabao Cup clash.

The Reds will be aiming to key personnel ahead of their Carabao Cup Round of 16 fixture against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, November 1. They looked comfortable in the previous round against Leicester City, winning 3-1.

During the pre-match press conference, Lijnders said (via Liverpool's official website):

“Conor is not in team training but he is getting really close, he is with the ball, he is doing all these things with [Andreas] Schlumberger and that looks promising. It will be great to have him back because we know that he can be a really attacking threat on our right side."

He added:

“Ben Doak trained yesterday [for the] first time, how Ben Doak is: full of energy, a big heart, always wanting to go. Good to see that, really good to see him back."

Unfortunately, he admitted Robertson, Bajcetic, and Thiago will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future:

“Robbo speaks for itself – he had his operation and that all went to plan. He is one of our captains, so that says I think enough. And with Stefan, he’s not available at the moment and we’re working with the medical team to discuss how we introduce him over the coming period.”

“We really miss him [Thiago] but that will take time, he will not be available. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable guy. We hope to get him back soon.”

Thiago's unavailability will be a huge concern for Liverpool fans. The Spaniard hasn't featured for the Reds in nearly seven months due to a serious hip injury. Meanwhile, Robertson is expected to be out until January after dislocating his shoulder during the recent international break.

Pepijn Lijnders hails Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

During the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Lijnders also waxed lyrical about Liverpool's summer signing Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the Bournemouth game.

The Reds made Gravenberch their fourth and final signing in the summer when they acquired him from Bayern Munich on Deadline Day for £40 million. The 21-year-old has adjusted well, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Lijnders said (via @JoshLFC1909 on X):

"We knew with our training, good conversation, showing our ideas with the clarity of the whole group, we had a special player, if you see how he is in the final third, how he glides, his first touch, his view to play the last pass, thank you owners! I'm happy when the team is a little bit more orange."

Gravenberch has recently broken into Liverpool's starting XI, featuring in their last three games in all competitions. The Dutchman will be aiming to make it four against Bournemouth tomorrow.