"Anfield and Etihad will be where the title is lost" - Twitter explodes as Leandro Trossard stars in Arsenal's commanding 3-0 win against Fulham

Fans on Twitter exploded as Arsenal secured a fantastic 3-0 win over Fulham in their Premier League away clash at Craven Cottage. The Gunners restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table with a clinical performance.

Granit Xhaka called Bernd Leno into early action as the Swiss midfielder found a shot on target from inside the area. Leno was alert to the danger and responded in a swift manner.

The German, however, was beaten when Gabriel Magalhaes turned the ball home from Leandro Trassard's corner in the 21st minute. Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net five minutes later with Trossard being the provider again.

The Gunners had many chances to increase their advantage. However, they couldn't find the third until Martin Odegaard masterfully dispatched his shot from inside the area to the back of Leno's net. Trossard was once again the creator-in-chief.

The win means that the Gunners now have 66 points on the board from 27 matches. Second-placed Manchester City, meanwhile, have 61 points.

Fans on Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the masterful performance from Mikel Arteta's team. Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans:

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game. Trio. 3 - Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game. Trio. https://t.co/kQKI0zRtA3

He's arrived HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS FOR LEANDRO TROSSARDHe's arrived HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS FOR LEANDRO TROSSARD 👀He's arrived 🎯 https://t.co/CTXYQ7XJ2X

This guy's unreal! Leandro Trossard hattrick of assist, while coming back from injury.This guy's unreal! Leandro Trossard hattrick of assist, while coming back from injury.This guy's unreal! 🔥 https://t.co/T3cE4Mcrlc

Three assists for Trossard;

Gabriel and Saliba, perfect;

€35m for Ødegaard, bargain. Arsenal first half performance was top, top level — quality and mentalityThree assists for Trossard;Gabriel and Saliba, perfect;€35m for Ødegaard, bargain. Arsenal first half performance was top, top level — quality and mentality ⚪️🔴🚀 #AFC▫️ Three assists for Trossard;▪️ Gabriel and Saliba, perfect;▫️ €35m for Ødegaard, bargain. https://t.co/LVsuT2Q4bl

WelBeast @WelBeast We hit the jackpot with Leandro Trossard We hit the jackpot with Leandro Trossard

In games where Arsenal dominate the ball he's useful beyond belief, from a creative AND goalscoring perspective. He guarantees output.



3 assists, 1 half Leandro Trossard is a technical wizard who epitomises the new era of Arsenal - technical but ruthless, & on both feet!!In games where Arsenal dominate the ball he's useful beyond belief, from a creative AND goalscoring perspective. He guaranteesoutput.3 assists, 1 half Leandro Trossard is a technical wizard who epitomises the new era of Arsenal - technical but ruthless, & on both feet!!In games where Arsenal dominate the ball he's useful beyond belief, from a creative AND goalscoring perspective. He guarantees 🔝 output.3 assists, 1 half 👊 https://t.co/OFTAPZoEnm

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Leandro Trossard is an absolute gem. So good. Leandro Trossard is an absolute gem. So good.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Trossard has been unplayable. Left foot, right foot, drifting all over the pitch.Fulham haven't been able to get near him.



Three assists. Sensational stuff. Trossard has been unplayable. Left foot, right foot, drifting all over the pitch.Fulham haven't been able to get near him.Three assists. Sensational stuff.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Trossard with more assists in the first half vs Fulham than Trent Alexander-Arnold has all season in the PL Trossard with more assists in the first half vs Fulham than Trent Alexander-Arnold has all season in the PL

Leandro Trossard has provided a hat-trick of assists for Arsenal in the first-half against Fulham. 🤯 Leandro Trossard has provided a hat-trick of assists for Arsenal in the first-half against Fulham. 🤯🅰️🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/Y5Z62EyVLu

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Bro Trossard is one of the best technicians in the whole division Bro Trossard is one of the best technicians in the whole division

Santi™ @PeakSanti If you ask every Arsenal fans now they would go back that January transfer window and pick Trossard again 10 out 10 If you ask every Arsenal fans now they would go back that January transfer window and pick Trossard again 10 out 10 https://t.co/TQ2ZkGZmi1

Barstool Football @StoolFootball 3 assists in the first half.



Leandro Trossard. 3 assists in the first half.Leandro Trossard. https://t.co/OUNLHs1mnR

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Odegaard 10 goals 6 assists and look at the defensive work he's doing out there? Monstrous campaign Odegaard 10 goals 6 assists and look at the defensive work he's doing out there? Monstrous campaign

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BOOOOOOM!!! 0-3 - brilliant goal by Odegaard. Completes a stunningly imperious first half performance by Arsenal. BOOOOOOM!!! 0-3 - brilliant goal by Odegaard. Completes a stunningly imperious first half performance by Arsenal. https://t.co/7yIl2wdF0R

🍣 @iamDT_45 So Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard on double figures goals in the league now? 👁️ So Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard on double figures goals in the league now? 👁️ https://t.co/rU2hnDqNhn

That composure Odegaard is something else 🤯That composure Odegaard is something else 🤯🇳🇴That composure 🔥💯 https://t.co/5EBWAfEiLV

Nana Kwesi Eshun @_NanaCwesi_ Odegaard scores the 3rd goal for Arsenal.



Trossard has provided a hat trick of assists for all the 3 goals scored. Odegaard scores the 3rd goal for Arsenal.Trossard has provided a hat trick of assists for all the 3 goals scored. https://t.co/iL0Vd4YfEz

Charles Watts @charles_watts There's the third Arsenal have deserved. All started by Partey winning the ball in midfield yet again, the play gets spread out to Trossard, he picks out Odegaard in the centre and he scores excellently.



Hat-trick of assists for Trossard.



3-0 Arsenal at half-time. There's the third Arsenal have deserved. All started by Partey winning the ball in midfield yet again, the play gets spread out to Trossard, he picks out Odegaard in the centre and he scores excellently.Hat-trick of assists for Trossard.3-0 Arsenal at half-time.

#PL #FULARS Arsenal can win all the games but Anfield and Etihad is where the title will be lost. Just two games. Arsenal can win all the games but Anfield and Etihad is where the title will be lost. Just two games. #PL #FULARS

James. @afcjxmes JESUS BIG CHANCE MISSED WE’RE BACKKKKKKK 🥹🥲 JESUS BIG CHANCE MISSED WE’RE BACKKKKKKK 🥹🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jonathan Morley 🇮🇪 @jonmorleylfc That City vs Arsenal game will decide the title. And the bad news for Arsenal fans is that it's at the Etihad. That City vs Arsenal game will decide the title. And the bad news for Arsenal fans is that it's at the Etihad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to goal celebration investigation

Arsenal managed to earn a spectacular 3-2 Premier League home win against Bournemouth last weekend. Despite being 0-2 down, the Gunners managed to secure all three points.

Thomas Partey and Ben White scored before Reiss Nelson sealed the win with his magnificent strike in the 97th minute of the match.

The Emirates, along with the Gunners' players and staff, erupted in wild celebrations and will now be investigated for that. Ahead of the clash against Fulham, Arteta was quizzed on the topic. The Spaniard replied, saying (via Express):

"If you win in football you celebrate. You want passion and emotion. There is nothing better than scoring goals and winning football matches. So if not, you go to church. For sure I won’t be telling the players not to celebrate on Sunday."

Arsenal will return to action on March 16 at the Emirates as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. The first leg ended 2-2.

