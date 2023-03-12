"Anfield and Etihad will be where the title is lost" - Twitter explodes as Leandro Trossard stars in Arsenal's commanding 3-0 win against Fulham

Fans on Twitter exploded as Arsenal secured a fantastic 3-0 win over Fulham in their Premier League away clash at Craven Cottage. The Gunners restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table with a clinical performance.
Granit Xhaka called Bernd Leno into early action as the Swiss midfielder found a shot on target from inside the area. Leno was alert to the danger and responded in a swift manner.
The German, however, was beaten when Gabriel Magalhaes turned the ball home from Leandro Trassard's corner in the 21st minute. Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net five minutes later with Trossard being the provider again.
The Gunners had many chances to increase their advantage. However, they couldn't find the third until Martin Odegaard masterfully dispatched his shot from inside the area to the back of Leno's net. Trossard was once again the creator-in-chief.
The win means that the Gunners now have 66 points on the board from 27 matches. Second-placed Manchester City, meanwhile, have 61 points.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to goal celebration investigation
Arsenal managed to earn a spectacular 3-2 Premier League home win against Bournemouth last weekend. Despite being 0-2 down, the Gunners managed to secure all three points.
Thomas Partey and Ben White scored before Reiss Nelson sealed the win with his magnificent strike in the 97th minute of the match.
The Emirates, along with the Gunners' players and staff, erupted in wild celebrations and will now be investigated for that. Ahead of the clash against Fulham, Arteta was quizzed on the topic. The Spaniard replied, saying (via Express):
"If you win in football you celebrate. You want passion and emotion. There is nothing better than scoring goals and winning football matches. So if not, you go to church. For sure I won’t be telling the players not to celebrate on Sunday."
Arsenal will return to action on March 16 at the Emirates as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. The first leg ended 2-2.