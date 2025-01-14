Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham star will return to squad after long injury break for north London derby against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that star forward Richarlison will be available for selection in their Premier League game against Arsenal on Wednesday, January 15. The second north London derby of the season will be played at the Emirates after Mikel Arteta's side won 1-0 away in September.

Tottenham have been beset by injury problems this season, with the club forced to make an early January signing in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. But in an injury bosst, Postecoglou is set to welcome back Brazil international Richarlison against the Gunners.

The Australian tactician revealed the same to the press in the pre-match conference. He also claimed that Richarlison had been trying to get to play for over a week, pointing out that the former Everton man was a difference-maker in their team. He said:

Trending

"It’s been an unfortunate season for him. He fights and scraps for everything but he has quality as well. Having him available makes a big difference for us in terms of the way we play. We’re taking our time with him for sure. He’s been harassing me for 10 days to be invited but we’re trying to. In training he looks ready to go."

In keeping with the former Celtic manager's complaint from a week ago, his side have lost another player just as Richarlison is set to return from injury. German forward Timo Werner picked up a hamstring problem of his own during the 3-0 FA Cup win over Tamworth over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to win an away league game against Arsenal since 2010. They are also winless in their last four league games and will be aiming for a win on Wednesday.

Arsenal star ruled out of Tottenham clash through injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to miss his side's game against Tottenham Hotspur after picking up an injury against Manchester United. The Brazil international featured from the start but was withdrawn just minutes shy of halftime in the FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Jesus was stretchered off with an apparent knee problem, with a report from The Athletic indicating that he had damaged his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the campaign. The club have not revealed their official position on the injury to the 27-year-old, but he is not expected to be in the squad for Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus' injury may force the hand of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who is also without Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri this month. The Spanish manager may sanction a signing or two to bolster his attack ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback