Ange Postecoglou provides brilliant 5-word response to Lionel Messi labeling Cristian Romero as the world’s best defender

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou had a hilarious five-word response to Lionel Messi recently naming Cristian Romero as the world's best defender.

Messi left many football fans puzzled after he labeled Cristiano Romero as the best defender in the world on September 7. The 36-year-old's comments came after Romero put in a man-of-the-match performance in La Albiceleste's 1-0 win against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Messi spoke with reporters after the game and said (via SPORTbible):

“For me, he [Cristian Romero] is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match.”

Romero played brilliantly against Ecuador and was given an 8.6 rating by FotMob. He had a pass accuracy of 99%, made 12 recoveries, won 11 duels, and won 88% of his ground duels. Moreover, he also won five out of his seven tackles.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloi was also full of praise for the 25-year-old centre-back (via SPORTbible):

“I have no words for the match Cuti [Cristian] Romero had. During the home games, people motivate him and he thinks he's a He-Man, he can run 70 metres. He is an impressive centre-back, he played an incredible game”

Ange Postecoglou was in agreement with Lionel Messi and said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"I don't argue with Messi.”

Cristian Romero has had a phenomenal start to the 2023-24 season with Tottenham as well. He has scored two goals in four appearances so far and has helped Spurs get to second in the Premier League table with 10 points.

"The height kills him psychologically" - Former Bolivia goalkeeper believes Lionel Messi won't feature in Argentina's next game

Former Bolivia goalkeeper Jose Carlos Fernandez believes Lionel Messi won't feature in Argentina's next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier due to his poor history at La Paz. Argentina are set to face Bolivia away for their final qualifier of the international break later today (September 12).

Messi guided La Albiceleste to a 1-0 win against Ecuador, scoring the winning free-kick in the 78th minute. But he was substituted in the 89th minute due to fatigue.

The Inter Miami ace is reportedly set to be rested against Bolivia due to his heavy workload. He notably didn't take part in team training yesterday. However, Fernandez believes Messi's poor history at La Paz will also play an important factor. He told D Sports Radio (via GOAL):

“If you ask me, I prefer him to play. The two worst games in his history as a footballer have been in the city of La Paz, I have seen him suffer. The height kills him psychologically. I think he will not play in this game.”

The two nations are set to play at the Estadio Hernando Siles, a stadium that physically tests the players due to the harsh conditions of being at a high altitude. Moreover, Lionel Messi's Argentina has only won one of their three games against Bolivia.