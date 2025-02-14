Ange Postecoglou reveals how long it'll take for Manchester United to 'see progress' if they stuck with Ruben Amorim

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou believes Manchester United need to stick with Ruben Amorim for two years to see progress. The Portuguese manager was roped in as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November last year.

Ad

Amorim enjoyed great success during his four seasons with Sporting, winning the league twice. However, the Portuguese tactician has struggled to implement his ideas at Old Trafford so far.

The English giants have won 10 and lost eight of their 20 games under their new head coach. They are 13th in the Premier League table after 24 games, 28 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Amorim's attempts to implement his tried-and-tested 3-4-3 system at Manchester United haven't been successful so far. However, Postecoglou believes that the club must be patient with the Portuguese.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the press, as cited by Center Devils, the Australian manager insisted that it will take two years for the Old Trafford hierarchy to see progress on the pitch.

"I’m sure if Manchester United stuck with Ruben Amorim for the next two years, they'd see progress, absolutely, because that's how long it takes,” said Postecoglou.

The Red Devils will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday, February 16. Spurs, interestingly, are 14th in the league, two points behind Amorim's side.

Ad

Are Manchester United eyeing another left-back?

Alejandro Balde

Manchester United strengthened their left-back position by roping in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils are sweating on the fitness of Luke Shaw, who has spent a considerable time on the treatment table in recent years.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants also allowed Tyrell Malacia to join PSV Eindhoven on loan in January. It now appears that Ruben Amorim has set his sights on another left-back ahead of the summer.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have identified Alejandro Balde as the ideal candidate for the job. The Spaniard has been a key figure under Hansi Flick this season, registering one goal and six assists from 31 games. The 21-year-old is under contract until 2028, but the report adds that he could be available for €50m this summer.

Ad

However, speaking recently, Amorim has revealed that the club have to sell before they can buy players.

"It is simple. To do something, we need to sell players. Our focus now is to win these games. Then we have time to focus on that," said Amorim via BBC.

The Red Devils also offloaded Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa in the winter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback