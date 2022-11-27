Angel Di Maria makes huge statement about Lionel Messi after his goal against Mexico

Angel Di Maria has heaped praise on Argentina teammate Lionel Messi for bailing them out for the umpteenth time.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker broke the deadlock in Albiceleste's all-important FIFA World Cup encounter against Mexico. Lionel Messi's goal helped the South American giants register a 2-0 win and take a step towards the Round of 16.

Argentina started their World Cup campaign on the wrong note, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. However, with the win over Mexico, they are now well-placed to make the knockouts.

After the win over Mexico, Di Maria talked about Lionel Messi and claimed that all the goals that the PSG attacker scores are important.

"I think that all the goals that Leo (Messi) scores are important. He deserved it and we are happy for him.

"For one game we couldn't mess up everything we had been doing. The goal is to finish first in the group. We know that the victory against Poland puts us in that position. We continue with the same joy as forever," the winger said (via Argentina football's official Twitter handle).

The 2-0 win over Mexico took Argentina to second spot in Group C behind Poland, who they will face in their last group-stage match of the competition.

Lionel Messi equals Diego Maradona's World Cup record

Lionel Messi equaled Argentina great Diego Maradona's World Cup record by scoring in the 2-0 win over Mexico. This was the former's eighth World Cup goal, which put him level with Maradona.

Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored eight goals in the competition's history.

Meanwhile, the PSG star also made his 21st appearance in the quadrennial tournament, equalling Maradona's record again.

However, what puts the two Argentina legends apart is that Maradona led the side to the 1986 World Cup trophy, which Messi is yet to win. It remains to be seen whether the former Barcelona attacker will achieve that feat in Qatar.

For now, his focus will be on Argentina's final group-stage match against Poland on Wednesday, November 30.

