Angel Di Maria reacts to Barcelona ace Raphinha claiming Brazil will f*ck Argentina in FIFA World Cup qualifier 

Angel Di Maria has reacted to Raphinha claiming that Brazil will f*ck Argentina in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier. The two eternal rivals of world football are all set to lock heads on Tuesday, March 25, at the Estadio Mas Monumental.

Raphinha kicked up a storm in the build up to the game during an interview with Selecao legend Romario. The Barcelona forward predicted that Brazil will beat their bitter rivals and that he will score.

“We’re going to give Argentina a beating, no doubt. Am I going to score? Yes. With everything. F*ck them,” said Raphinha.

Sportscenter ESPN shared the 28-year-old's interview on social media and Di Maria was quick to respond. The Benfica man, who famously scored in Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, simply commented with three laughing emojis.

Interestingly, both teams will be without their superstars for the heated tie. La Albiceleste are missing Lionel Messi, who has withdrawn from international duty due to an adductor issue.

Lionel Scaloni's team are also without Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is out due to injury. However, Argentina still managed to secure a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the previous game thanks to a Thiago Almada goal.

Meanwhile, Selecao are missing Neymar, who is out with a thigh injury. Brazil also arrive at the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Colombia, with Raphinha and Vinicius Junior getting on the scoresheet.

Di Maria retired from international duty after winning his second Copa America title last summer. However, his recent interaction with Raphinha is likely to add extra spice to this week's Superclásico de las Américas.

How have Brazil and Argentina performed in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far?

Lionel Scaloni

Argentina are leading the South American World Cup qualifiers table after 13 games, six points ahead of Ecuador in second. They have won nine and lost three so far and simply need a draw to confirm their participation in next year's grand event.

The reigning FIFA World Cup champions have been in impressive form in the qualifiers, having scored 22 goals and conceded seven. Brazil, meanwhile, had a stuttering start to their qualifiers campaign, but have picked up pace of late.

Selecao have won six and lost four of their 13 games and remain third in the table. Dorival Junior's team have scored 19 and conceded 12 so far.

