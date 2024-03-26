Angel Di Maria’s family receive death threats over his return to play club football in Rosario, police begin investigation

Angel Di Maria's family has received death threats after the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner expressed the desire to finish his career at boyhood club Rosario Central.

Di Maria has represented clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and more during his career. He is currently at Benfica, a club he represented before joining Real Madrid in 2010 as well.

The winger recently revealed that he would like to finish his career at Rosario Central, his first club.

Di Maria's family currently lives in the outskirts of Rosario. Since the revelation, his family has received a death threat. A car, carrying a message on the same, was left in the neighborhood where his family lives. The message read (via Sportstar):

"Tell your son Angel to not to come back to Rosario because we will kill a a family member. Not even Pullaro (provincial governor Maximiliano Pullaro) is going to save you. We don't leave paper notes, we leave bullets and dead people behind."

Reuters have since contacted the police regarding a statement but they are yet to respond. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, said on the matter:

"Di Maria knows he has out full support for whatever he needs. The important thing is that he plays, that will relax him a little."

Lionel Messi also lives in Rosario. Last year, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also received death threats from gang members in the city. The threats were followed by an attack in a supermarket, owned by the Argentina captain's wife Antonella Roccuzzo's family members.

Angel Di Maria, on the other hand, played for Rosario Central between 2005 and 2007. He scored six goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances for the club.

Angel Di Maria's numbers this season

Angel Di Maria re-joined Benfica at the start of the 2023-24 season and he has become a key player for the Liga Portugal club this season. He has made 39 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

Di Maria is still going strong for the Argentina national team as well. He has scored 29 goals and has provided 30 assists in 137 appearances so far for La Albiceleste. Di Maria scored in both the Copa America 2021 final and the FIFA World Cup 2022 final for his country.

The 36-year-old, however, is nearing the end of his career. Angel Di Maria has had a trophy-laden career at the club and also at the international level.