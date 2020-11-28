Angel Gomes explains why he left Manchester United for Lille 

Former Manchester United winger Angel Gomes has lifted the lid on why decided to leave Old Trafford last summer.

The 20-year-old joined the United academy aged six and rose through the ranks until he made his first-team debut in May 2017 at the age of 16 years, 263 days.

Even our no.1️⃣ needs a day to relax on a weekend ❤️#MUFC @D_DeGea — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2020

This saw him become the youngest player to represent Manchester United since the late Duncan Edwards in 1953, as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

He signed his first professional contract in December 2017 and big things were expected from him. However, Gomes struggled for playing time in the first-team.

Last season, he made just six appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and was unable to agree to a contract extension on the expiration of his previous deal in May 2020.

He subsequently joined Ligue 1 side Lille on a free transfer and was immediately loaned to Portuguese league side Boavista.

The England Under-20 international has enjoyed a new lease of life in the Iberian peninsula, scoring three goals and providing four assists from five Primeira Liga games.

Gomes also opened up on his decision to leave his boyhood club Manchester United in an interview with The Independent.

‘'I was offered a great contract, I had all my family and friends around me, but I decided that I was willing to sacrifice that to pursue a different path," Gomes said. ‘'It’s hard to understand how difficult a decision that was, I’m still a Manchester United fan. I still watch every game now, whether it’s the first team or the Under-18s."

‘'I could have stayed and gone out on loan but it just felt like I needed a fresh start. Football is like a rollercoaster and I went through a lot of highs. It can be hard to show your emotions and you’ve got to just keep giving your all in training. But when you go home, deep down you know you’re not quite the same as normal," he added.

"I’m usually very bubbly and your family notice those little changes in you. I wanted to get back to where I was and find happiness in my football," Gomes said.

Angel Gomes hoping to get back on track after Manchester United spell

Angel Gomes joined Manchester United when he was six years old

Considering his bright start to life in Portugal, it would not be surprising if Lille recall Angel Gomes back to their squad and he would relish the opportunity of testing himself on the biggest stages.

Next 🆙 We visit AS Saint-Étienne, Sunday 21:00 CET 👍 #ASSELOSC pic.twitter.com/ftzB31K1Mm — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) November 28, 2020

Even though he did not get the opportunity to make the most of his Manchester United career, he still has enough time to fulfill the promise that made him so highly rated.