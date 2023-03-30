"Angelina Jolie-level celebrity" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's earnings are incalculable, says digital marketing expert 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been branded an Angelina Jolie-level celebrity by a digital marketing expert as her earnings are incalculable.

Rodriguez, 29, is seen spending vast amounts of money in the latest season of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'. She spends a whooping €27,500 on fashion when visiting a hotel store in Sardinia.

The Spanish model has stepped out of the shadow of being known as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and has become a brand of her own. Rodriguez has worked as an ambassador for various esteemed brands such as Chopard and L'Oreal.

Digital marketing expert Arantxa Pérez explains this in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Espanol. She claims that it is difficult to know the Spaniard's worth because these are not mere collaborations but rather long-term projects. Rodriguez is an A-list celebrity rather than just a content creator:

"She is not a content creator to use . She is an " Angelina Jolie-level celebrity."

Such prestigious brands choose Georgina Rodriguez as an ambassador:

"So that she introduces them into their way of life."

Rodriguez's worth will require taking into account image rights, exclusivity, and confidential topics. Thus, it is impossible to know her earnings from being an ambassador for such large firms.

The Spanish model is said to be capable of giving names to these brands by showcasing her own life. This ties in with her eye-opening Netflix series as she gives an insight into her lifestyle.

Georgina Rodriguez's leadership is also highlighted in the report. Pérez claims that the Spaniard is a natural leader that has generated empathy with the public:

"She is a natural leader and although she became known for her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, soon after she knew how to make a hole, generating empathy among people."

Georgina Rodriguez makes interesting admission over football that may surprise Cristiano Ronaldo fans

Georgina Rodriguez (middle) admits she is not a football fan.

Georgina Rodriguez has admitted that she is not fond of football in her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'. She claims to be more of a fan of ballet than football:

“I’m not into football. I’ve always loved ballet and started working when I was young and because of my timetables I was never able to see matches.”

The Spanish model has been Cristiano Ronaldo's partner for six years after they met while he was playing for Real Madrid. She has traveled across the globe with her partner as he has since played for Juventus, Manchester United, and now Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has turned back the years at Mrsool Park following his arrival in January with inspired performances. He has scored nine goals and contributed two assists in just 10 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has embarked on ventures in the fashion world as the two live it up in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

