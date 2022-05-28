Liverpool's Mohamed Salah makes major 'best in the world' claim ahead of Champions League final with Real Madrid

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has revealed he considers himself among the best players in the world even though he doesn't like to say it out loud.

The Reds are in action in the Champions League final tonight against Real Madrid and Salah is hoping to guide them to more silverware success.

The 29-year-old has been in a league of his own since joining the Merseysiders from AS Roma in 2017. His blistering goalscoring form has put him firmly among the all-time greats.

With 156 goals and 63 assists from 253 appearances so far, he's played a key role in Liverpool's trophy-laden last few years. These include Liverpool's maiden Premier League title in 2020 and their Champions League glory the year before.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy all goals from another great goalscoring season A third @PremierLeague Golden Boot for @MoSalah Enjoy allgoals from another great goalscoring season A third @PremierLeague Golden Boot for @MoSalah 👏Enjoy all 2️⃣3️⃣ goals from another great goalscoring season 🔥 https://t.co/xGoiNcMaa7

After scoring 44 goals in his first season, there were doubts whether he could repeat the feat again. In that regard, Salah has proved his critics wrong by putting up similarly impressive figures year on year.

He now thinks he's among the best in the world. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, the Liverpool ace said:

"Yeah, I always say that. In my mind, I don't want to say I don't care what the people think, but in my mind I'm always considering myself one of the best players. Always in my mind, and I never ever choose someone above me.

"In my mind, it doesn't matter if you choose someone on this or not. I respect it. I never go to the media and say I'm the best player. I don't say that, but in my mind, yeah, always the best."

Salah further added that he admires himself for consistently playing at a top level.

"I think you need to consider yourself like the best if you want to be the best and play against the best and fight against the best you need. If you don't believe it in your side, if you don't really convince yourself that you are the one, I want people to take you as the best player.

"I don't say, but in my mind I'm always saying myself, considering how well you're doing and the level that you're playing at, which is crazy."

Liverpool star among Ballon d'Or favorites

With another impressive campaign under his belt, Salah is now among the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

He's struck 31 goals and made 16 assists from 50 games this season and has two titles in the bag already.

oddschecker @oddschecker Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the



oddschecker.com/insight/footba… Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the #UCL final can help him to overtake Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022. 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah will hope that a star showing in the #UCL final can help him to overtake Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022.oddschecker.com/insight/footba…

Winning the Champions League would certainly put him in the driver's seat for the coveted Golden Ball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande