"Animal" - Lisandro Martinez hails Argentina teammate after booking place in knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez hailed his teammate Emiliano Martinez for his performance in their 2-0 win over Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30. The Manchester United star called the goalkeeper an "animal."

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez confirmed Argentina's place in the round of 16, where the reigning Copa America champions are set to face Australia.

Emiliano was in goal for them again and registered another clean sheet, having also shut out Mexico in the match before, although the Aston Villa custodian faced little pressure from the Poles.

Lisandro, however, heaped praise on the Argentine keeper, calling him an "animal" in the latter's comments section after he posted a few snaps from their victorious evening.

It was captioned:

"To the round of 16, step by step as we always did #vamosselection🇦🇷 @afaseleccio."

Lionel Messi and Co. started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, which posed serious questions about their title credentials, with Martinez also looking nervous between the sticks.

However, like the rest of the squad, the former Arsenal custodian improved significantly in their next two games. Now with a second clean sheet in the bag, he has joined four other players in his position at the top of the charts.

Argentina to take on Australia in the round of 16

After clinching all three points in their last game of the first round, Argentina topped Group C and set up a clash with Australia in the last 16 on Saturday, December 3.

Having lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia in a shock result, they recovered to beat Mexico and Poland in a pair of 2-0 wins in their next two outings.

Up next for them are the Socceroos, who made it beyond the group stages for the first time since the 2006 edition after beating a talented Denmark side in their final group fixture.

Argentina and Australia will meet for the first time since September 2007 when the sides last clashed for a friendly encounter wherein the former picked up a 1-0 victory.

Lionel Messi, who is possibly participating in his last World Cup with the side, is searching for his first goal of the knockout stages and will be hoping to break the deadlock on Saturday.

