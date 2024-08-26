“Annual family visit” - Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois comes up with hilarious caption for brilliant picture among giraffes

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has posted a hilarious caption alongside a picture of himself next to some giraffes. The towering Belgian is one of the tallest players in football and poked fun at that in a recent post on Instagram with the majestic animals.

Standing at two meters tall, the imposing shot-stopper has been phenomenal for Los Blancos since he arrived in 2018 from Chelsea for a reported £35 million. He has played 238 times for the Spanish giants, helping them to claim two UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, and one Copa del Rey.

The Belgian shot-stopper could be seen smiling next to three giraffes in a recent Instagram post, with the caption:

“Annual family visit.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Thibaut Courtois will be between the sticks for Real Madrid in their next game when they visit the Canary Islanders, Las Palmas, on Thursday, August 29. He will be hoping to build on his fine performance against Real Valladolid in that game and secure another clean sheet.

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois refuses to play for Belgium under Domenico Tedesco

Los Blancos shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has announced his decision to omit himself from selection for the Belgium national team as long as Dominic Tedesco is in charge of the Red Devils.

Courtois is part of Belgium's golden generation, which has so far failed to claim silverware. Tedesco and Courtois had a public falling out in 2023 after the tactician appointed Romelu Lukaku as the national team's captain in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Expand Tweet

Taking to social media, the Real Madrid shot-stopper said:

"I want to address the Belgian fans and supporters of our national team. I feel immense love and pride in representing my country on the pitch, as well as every one of you who supports the Red Devils. I feel privileged to have had the honor of wearing the national jersey. Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being able to do so more than 100 times."

"Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management. In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere of cordiality."

Thibaut Courtois has been a constant fixture in the Red Devils setup since making his debut at the age of 19 back in 2011 and has since made 102 appearances for his country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback