"Another 0-5", "Ready for a show from the GOAT" - Fans react as Cristano Ronaldo leads the line for Al-Nassr agaisnt Benfica in friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Al-Nassr's starting line-up and is captaining the team as the Saudi Pro League club take on Benfica in a friendly clash on Thursday (July 20).

Ronaldo also played 45 minutes against Celta Vigo as Luis Castro's team were defeated 5-0 last week. Ronaldo played the first half and the game was a goalless stalemate as long as he was on the pitch.

While the Portugal captain missed a gilt-edged chance to give his team the lead as he headed wide from close range, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner showed a few flashes of his trademark brilliance. Ronaldo once sent a defender to the floor with a magnificent skill. He also showed off a few familiar shoulder passes and more tricks.

Fans will hope that the 38-year-old could help his team get a better result in the clash against Benfica. Reacting to Al-Nassr's latest lineup, one of them wrote on Twitter:

"I am ready for a show from the GOAT!."

Another fan, however, is not so optimistic as he wrote:

"Another 0-5."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr in their friendly clash against Benfica:

John Honesty is a Fraud @Semaliyi @TimelineCR7 I am ready for a show from the GOAT!

John wall @Johnwal71516720 @TeamCRonaldo Gonna get battered hopefully Ronaldo scores

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his impact in the Saudi Pro League

Since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent, Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated the Saudi Pro League to a new standard. The league is now one of the most watched one across the globe.

Apart from that, new players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more have also joined several teams in the league. Ronaldo said him joining the SPL club was crucial to the transformation happening. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now? I opened the way and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It's a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead, and then after I signed, it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes, he generates higher interest."

Ronaldo's team, meanwhile, have signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. Apart from that, Al-Alamy have been linked with players like Alex Telles and others.