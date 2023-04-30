"Another 7-0 incoming", "Spurs worse than Chelsea" - Fans react as Tottenham concede 3 early goals in 20 minutes against Liverpool

Football fans have taken to Twitter to troll Tottenham Hotspur after their shambolic start to their Premier League match against Liverpool.

Spurs traveled to Anfield on Sunday, April 30, for a clash that could play a big part in the race for the top four. Ryan Mason's team were also looking to build on their second-half display from midweek when they came back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Manchester United.

Instead, they put in a display that had far too many similarities with their 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United earlier this month and went 3-0 down inside 15 minutes. This led to bemusement among fans, who took to Twitter to take shots at Tottenham.

One of them referred to Liverpool thrashing United 7-0 at Anfield last month and wrote:

"another 7-0 incoming 😭"

Another user tweeted:

"Spurs worse than Chelsea"

Here are some more reactions to Tottenham's awful start at Anfield:

Liverpool notably went ahead in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's fabulous cross was cushioned home by an unmarked Curtis Jones at the far-post.

Liverpool notably went ahead in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's fabulous cross was cushioned home by an unmarked Curtis Jones at the far-post. They scored again two minutes later as Luis Diaz volleyed home from close range.

Cristian Romero then fouled Diaz in the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to make it 3-0 from the spot in the 15th minute.

Harry Kane gives Tottenham a glimmer of hope as Liverpool take 3-1 lead into half-time

Liverpool seemed to be cruising against a hapless Tottenham Hotspur for much of the first half. However, Spurs slowly found a bit of fluidity in attack as the match progressed.

An error from Andy Robertson allowed Harry Kane to race through. He also recorded a shot on target, but Virgil van Dijk got back just in time to clear the ball off the line.

Spurs came back, however, and got the deficit down to two through Kane in the 39th minute. This time, Ivan Perisic easily got past Van Dijk on the left wing and crossed it in for the Englishman, who netted past Alisson Becker.

It took Kane level with Wayne Rooney on the all-time Premier League goalscoring list with 208 strikes and was also his 25th league goal of the campaign.

Shortly after the goal, Heung-min Son struck the post with a brilliant curler, while Dejan Kulusevski saw a shot from inside the box blocked. Tottenham now have some optimism heading into the second half, with the teams going into the interval with Liverpool leading 3-1.

