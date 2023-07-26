"Another day another masterclass" "Ronaldo are you watching" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores brace in first start for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi fans were in a cheerful mood on social media and took digs at Cristiano Ronaldo following Inter Miami's win over Atlanta United. The MLS side won their second game in a row and sealed a place in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.

Messi scored a first-half brace and then set up Robert Taylor early in the second half to help his new side seal a comfortable 4-0 win. They are now on top of their Leagues Cup group and have qualified for the next round.

The Argentine's fans were quick to take shots at Ronaldo, who has failed to score in all three pre-season matches for Al Nassr. Here's how Twitter reacted to Miami's win over Atlanta United:

JΛY𓅓 @ayejayboat @InterMiamiCF @LeaguesCup Best team in MLS

Billy_2Jfp @ImNotBilly7 @InterMiamiCF @LeaguesCup Messi making this club from the worst club to the MLS to this is just beautiful, the goat

Inter Miami are waiting to see who they will face in the Round of 32. They will face the winners of South Group 2, which has Orlando City, Santos Laguna, and Houston Dynamo fighting for the top spot.

Lionel Messi will elevate MLS, claims former USMNT star

Former USMNT star Geoff Cameron has heaped praise on Lionel Messi and stated that MLS will benefit from his arrival. He added that the Argentine would show players around how to work hard on the pitch and improve the level of the league.

He was talking to talkSPORT when he claimed that Messi was going to ensure that stadiums are sold out in the United States this season. He went on to add that it would also push players to do better and said:

"Players will experience what calibre of player he actually is on the field. I also hope he brings a sense of professionalism still for these younger players to see how he continues to work hard and do everything right and raise the level because that's going to have a big impact both on and off the field.

"Everywhere you go is going to be sold out. Players playing against Messi will be in such awe seeing him play and will be like: 'I'm playing against Messi,' but then they'll realise they actually have to play and he's actually just like a normal person."

Lionel Messi has scored three goals and assisted once in his first two games for Inter Miami. His MLS debut is expected to be against Charlotte FC on August 20.