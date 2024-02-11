"Another disciple of Cristiano Ronaldo", "Outstanding so far this season" - Fans hail 22-year-old Arsenal star's performance in 6-0 win over West Ham

Arsenal fans on X have hailed Bukayo Saka after he put in a man-of-the-match performance against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

The Gunners were able to exact revenge upon David Moyes and Co. with a 6-0 thrashing after their two losses against the Hammers earlier this season. William Saliba (32'), Bukayo Saka (41' (P), 63'), Gabriel Magalhaes (44'), Leandro Trossard (45+2'), and Declan Rice (65') all got on the scoresheet.

Saka played 67 minutes against West Ham, scoring two goals and creating three chances. He had a pass accuracy of 92 percent and won six duels as well. He has now scored 13 goals and registered 13 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Fans praised the England international with one writing:

"Another disciple of Cristano Ronaldo. Destined for Greatness"

"Bukayo Saka—an Arsenal Legend in the making."

One fan said:

"He has been outstanding so far this season, he's the best player in EPL currently."

How did Arsenal fare in their Premier League clash against West Ham?

Arsenal showcased their title credentials on Sunday, cruising to a 6-0 win against West Ham. They remain third in the Premier League standings with 52 points from 24 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

The Gunners dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 685 passes, with an accuracy of 93 percent. In contrast, West Ham had 29 percent possession and attempted 280 passes, with an accuracy of 74 percent.

The Gunners also looked more dangerous in attack. They had 25 shots in total, with 12 being on target. On the other hand, the Hammers had five shots in total, mustering only one on target.

Mikel Arteta's men will next be in action against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, February 17.