"Another enjoyable camp with the lads" - Manchester United's Harry Maguire makes claim after England's draw against North Macedonia

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suggested that he had a good time under Gareth Southgate during the ongoing international break.

The Three Lions played a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Monday, November 20. England has managed to stay unbeaten in the qualifying round of the 2024 Euro qualifiers as they have topped Group C ahead of the likes of Italy and Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate's England played two matches in the recent international break. They defeated Malta 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 18, before they drew against North Macedonia.

After the match, the former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire uploaded a picture on his Instagram story, where he said he had an enjoyable camp with his teammates. He tagged Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford in the story, and wrote:

"Another enjoyable camp with the lads."

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's Instagram story

Maguire will be returning to England as the Red Devils will visit the Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26. Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are currently on the sixth spot in the Premier League with 21 points in a total of 12 matches.

Manchester United defender looks forward to leaving Old Trafford in January

Raphael Varane is likely to leave Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the coming January. Last year, the Frenchman made a strong partnership in defense with former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. However, the Argentine defender has also been sidelined due to Injury. Moreover, Varane has also been struggling with injuries and is failing to find a regular spot in the playing XI.

In the summer transfer window, Harry Maguire's move to West Ham United for £30 million collapsed and he's currently playing as a starter for the Old Trafford outfit.

Against Luton Town, Maguire started his eighth consecutive game for the Red Devils. According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the former Real Madrid defender. However, his wage demand and United's asking price can hinder the deal.