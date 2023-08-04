"Another Golden Boy award incoming", "Better than Arda Guler" - Barcelona fans react as club are reportedly set to sign 16-year-old talent

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are set to sign 2006-born German youngster Noah Darvich from Freiburg. Fans are excited on hearing the news of the attacking midfielder joining the club.

Darvich has come through Freiburg's academy, making appearances for their under-17 and under-19 teams. He's considered among the top talents in world football in his position.

The 16-year-old has made 23 appearances for Freiburg's under-17 side, scoring nine goals and providing five assists. He has also played three games for their under-19 side.

Moreover, Darvich has also represented Die Mannschaft in the youth age categories. He has played 16 times for Germany's under-17 side, scoring five goals. Darvich has scored one goal in four appearances for the under-16 side.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Barcelona-linked Bernardo Silva?

Bernardo Silva has been among the players linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The nimble-footed Portuguese is considered among the best creative players in Europe at the moment.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was recently aksed about Silva's future at the club. The Spaniard replied that City won't keep any player who'ss unwilling to stay. However, he implied that every player has a price (via Barca Universal):

"I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here. But we need to get a proper offer. We didn’t get a proper offer. If they want him, they will get on a plane and come to meet our club.”

Barca have signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer, but Silva could cost around €60-70 million. Given Barcelona's rebuilding finances, it could be difficult for them to shell out such an amount.