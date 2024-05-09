"Another hat-trick day", "We ready" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr for SPL clash against Al-Akhdoud

Fans are backing Cristiano Ronaldo to put on a stellar performance as he was named in Al-Nassr's side to face Al-Akhdoud tonight (May 9). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Al-Alami are in Saudi Pro League action.

Ronaldo, 39, will lead the line for his side who have travelled to Prince Hathloul Sports City. The Portuguese icon has been in blistering form this season and will be looking to add to his tally of 41 goals and 12 assists in 42 games across competitions tonight.

Al-Nassr must win to keep themselves in with the slightest hope of a miracle turnaround in the title race. Their rivals Al-Hilal are on the verge of winning the Saudi Pro League title, needing just a point to be crowned champions.

All Castro's men can do is keep winning and hoping for an unlikely collapse. They face an Al-Akhdoud who are battling relegation and they should have no issues romping to victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts in attack and comes off scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Al-Wehda.

Sadio Mane and Saudi Arabian winger Ayman Yahya are on the wings with Marcelo Brozovic, Ali Alhassan, and Abdullah Al-Khaibari in midfield.

Sultan Al-Ghannam, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles line up in defense with David Ospina in goal.

Fans are excited to see Ronaldo in action and one tipped him to score another hat-trick:

"Another hat-trick for the greatest of all times."

Another fan predicted the scoreline:

"We ready... 4-1."

More fans on X (formerly Twitter) joined in talking up the five-time UEFA Champions League winner ahead of the game. One called him the greatest entertainer:

"Greatest (entertainer) plays in next few minutes."

An Al-Nassr fan page expects Ronaldo to shine:

"Another Cristiano masterclass."

One fan posted Ronaldo's record against Al-Akhdoud:

"Cristiano’s stats against Al Akhdoud…Game 1 / Win 1 / Goals 2."

Juventus' Fernando Chiesa claims Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo can't be replaced

Fernando Chiesa (middle) sang former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's praises.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a glorious career that has seen him dominate European football. The greatest goalscorer in club and international football history starred for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Sporting CP, and Juventus.

The Portugal captain spent three years at Juve where he put up prolific numbers and won two Serie A titles. He also won the Golden Boot in 2021 before departing that summer.

Ronaldo registered 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games while at the Allianz Stadium. He was a hero with the Old Lady and Massimiliano Allegri's side arguably haven't been the same without him.

Fernando Chiesa gave a glowing assessment of his former teammate by insisting he's irreplaceable. The Juve winger said (via CristianoXtra):

"There is no one who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo and there's no champion like him."

Ronaldo looks unlikely to win the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr and will go another season without becoming a champion. That said, he's lived up to that mantra his entire career, winning titles in Spain, Italy, and England.