"Another humbling session loading", "Sack Ancelotti NOW" - Real Madrid fans furious with duo's inclusion in XI for Arsenal UCL clash

Real Madrid fans online were left disappointed with David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez's inclusion in their starting XI to face Arsenal. Los Blancos are set to clash against the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

Despite the complaints, Carlo Ancelotti appears to have stuck to his strongest starting XI among available players. It features Thibaut Courtois at the goal with Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba forming the backline. Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham form the midfield. Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. form the attacking line-up.

Fans took to X to react to Real Madrid's starting XI, with many being upset about David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez starting. One Madridista wrote:

"Lucas and Alaba in a big game?? Sack Ancelotti NOW."

"@MrAncelotti has lost the game from hello. Lucas and Alaba as your fullbacks," a fan opined.

"It's over chat. Alaba & Lucas are starting," another person agreed.

"No chance with Lucas and alaba," another netizen jibed.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Alaba and Vasquez's inclusion against Arsenal:

"Playing Lucas Vasquez at RB and David clown Alaba at LB, yeah these mfs don't deserve sh*t. Another humbling session loading," a Madridista remarked.

"Vazquez and Alaba im crying 😭 He’s genuinely setting us up for generational banter after all the remontada talks," another netizen commented.

"Vazquez at RB? 😂 Man this is about to be bloody for Real. Hope they recover from what’s about to befall them," another user chimed in.

Despite fans' displeasure, Ancelotti did not have many options to form the backline other than Lucas Vázquez and David Alaba. Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga are all unavailable. The Italian may have had to settle for Vasquez despite his consistently poor performances this season.

Further, David Alaba is far from returning to his pre-injury form, which has raised concerns among fans. He delivered a weak performance in the first leg against Arsenal. Ancelotti could have bet on Fede Valverde in the right-back role over Vasquez, despite him being a natural midfielder. The Uruguayan has been surprisingly decent as a right-back for Real Madrid this season.

"Magic doesn't exist" - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear ahead of facing Arsenal in the UCL quarter-final second leg

Carlo Ancelotti - Source: Getty

After a disappointing 3-0 loss in the first leg at the Emirates, Real Madrid have a do-or-die situation at hand in the second leg. In the pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti said that his strategy against Arsenal will not involve any magic, and said (via Sports Illustrated):

"We'll try to play an intense match, applying pressure and having more control than in the first leg. No magic, because magic doesn't exist."

The Italian tactician also spoke highly of Mikel Arteta's young and dynamic squad, and added:

"I'd say Arsenal is very well organized. It's true they're not the most experienced, but Arteta is working very well with them, and they have a very clear idea offensively and defensively. They're more focused on what they have to do than on what's outside."

Arsenal were exceptional against Real Madrid in the first leg, with Declan Rice scoring two free-kicks in the game. Mikel Merino scored a third to seal the deal at home.

Real Madrid must score at least four goals to make it to the semi-finals, which will indeed be difficult given the Gunners' form. However, the Spanish giants can never be counted out of the Champions League, having won the tournament a record 15 times. Overall, the second leg clash promises to be an exciting one for football fans.

