"Another impressive display" - Alan Shearer wowed by Liverpool star's flawless display in 3-0 Aston Villa win 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer is all praise for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for his display in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3.

In the absence of the injured Ibrahima Konate and suspended captain Virgil van Dijk, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp started with Gomez and Joel Matip in defence. The 26-year-old Gomez sizzled at the back with an outstanding performance as the Reds kept their first clean sheet of the season.

As per Sofascore, the Englishman completed a team-high 103 out of 108 attempted passes (95 percent success rate). Gomez also won five of his seven duels (71 percent success) and made two clearances, one clearance and one tackle. He was also impressive in possession, with three of his four long passes finding a teammate.

Not surprisingly, Shearer picked Joe Gomez in his Premier League team of the week, explaining (Premier League via Tribal Football):

“Difficult to find fault with anything he did. Another impressive display."

Gomez is the only Liverpool player to make it to the team. Following a string of inconsistent performances, the Englishman will hope to build on his Villa outing and become a key player under Klopp.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises 'absolutely impressive' Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was understandably a happy man following the resounding win over Aston Villa. The victory propelled his team to third in the standings, behind Tottenham Hotspur (10) on goal difference and two points behind leaders Manchester City, after four games.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai got the ball rolling at Anfield inside three minutes with a superb strike, his first for the club. A Matty Cash own goal in the 22nd minute put Klopp's team in the driving seat. Attacker Mohamed Salah added gloss to the scoreline 10 minutes into the second half to cap off an impressive win.

In his press conference, Klopp was all praise for Szoboszlai, terming him a machine, doing the dirty work without muss fuss and producing an impressive finish off his weaker foot.

"A machine, huh?," said Klopp (as per Liverpool's website). "That’s now all four games. Pretty impressive, absolutely impressive. Tactically smart, absolutely ready for the dirty part of the game – meaning hard work where it’s not the fancy stuff where they are shooting, crossing, running forward, stuff like this."

"And what a goal! I saw it directly from behind. That was the cleanest strike I saw for a long time. And that was his slightly lesser-good foot. That was, again, a top performance," he added.

After the international break, the Reds return to action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.