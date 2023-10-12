"Another injury crisis", "Klopp crying session incoming" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as star picks up injury in Euro qualifier

Liverpool fans have reacted with concern after left-back Andy Robertson seemed to pick up a shoulder injury while on international duty.

Robertson started Scotland's UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Spain on Thursday, October 12, donning the captain's armband. However, in the 44th minute of the contest, he was helped off the pitch and was replaced by Everton full-back Nathan Patterson.

Robertson was supporting his right arm with his left hand and his shirt in a cradle-like fashion after a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The news instantly sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy as the Scot has been a key part of Liverpool's starting XI since arriving in 2017. He has played in all eight of their Premier League games this term, scoring once while averaging 2.6 key passes, 7.1 recoveries, 1.9 tackles and 3.0 duels won per game.

One fan seemed to believe an injury crisis was in the offing and wrote:

"Another injury crisis because of international break"

Expand Tweet

Another user claimed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will not be very enthused by the news, tweeting:

"KLOPP crying session incoming then"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prior to his substitution, Robertson had put in a decent shift, helping Scotland keep Spain down to just one shot on target, though La Roja enjoyed over 70% possession. He recorded two clearances and won an aerial duel, but completed just seven of his 12 passes.

However, goals from Alvaro Morata (73') and Oihan Sancet (86') saw La Roja break Scotland's resistance and get the win at the Estadio de la Caruja in Seville.

Liverpool have had to deal with a few injuries this season

Liverpool fans have had to see a few players miss out on games already this season, which could be a reason for their concern about Andy Robertson's injury.

Thiago Alcantara (hip) and back-up right-back Conor Bradley (back) are yet to make a matchday squad this term due to long-term injuries. Curtis Jones (ankle), Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold (both hamstring) have each missed two Premier League matches as well.

Cody Gakpo is currently out injured after hurting his knee in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. He seems set to be joined by Robertson, though the extent of the Scot's injury remains unknown.

In the latter's absence, Kostas Tsimikas is expected to play at left-back when Liverpool return from the ongoing international break.