"Another manager falls to the Ronaldo curse" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr sack Stefano Pioli

Fans and detractors of Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to social media to respond to the news that Al-Nassr have dismissed Stefano Pioli. The Italian tactician managed the club in 44 matches, averaging 2.07 points per game.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to extend his deal with Al-Nassr, which expires on June 30, 2025. He joined the Saudi club in January of 2023 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United. He has scored 93 goals and provided 19 assists in 105 games for the side, with 31 goals and three assists coming in 36 games under Stafano Pioli.
Taking to social media platform X after the news of Pioli's sacking broke, one fan posted:
"Another manager falls to the Ronaldo curse."
Another post said:
"How many coaches has Ronaldo sacked now ??"
Another post said:
"Maturity is realizing Ronaldo is the real problem."
Another post said:
"Got Allegri sacked(2019) Got Sarri sacked(2020) Got Pirlo sacked(2021) Got Ole sacked(2022) Finished Rangnick (2022) Almost got Ten Hag sacked Got Rudi Garcia, Al Nassr sacked (2023) Got Luis Castro, Al Nassr sacked (2024) Got Mr Pioli sacked (2025)."
The final post in our selection said:
"This is enough. Ronaldo is the main problem sell him."
Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr brought global attention to the country's football league. The Portuguese star's presence has encouraged talent from Europe and across the world to move to the Middle East and improve the football on offer in the Saudi Pro League.
Since his arrival, Ronaldo has bagged an impressive haul of 93 goals in 105 minutes to sit as Al-Nassr's third-highest goalscorer, 30 goals off Mohammed Al-Sahlawi. Despite averaging an impressive 0.89 goals per game and a goal every 99 minutes, he has failed to secure any major silverware with the club.
At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final stretch of his illustrious career, and speculation remains over whether he will extend his deal with the Riyadh-based club.