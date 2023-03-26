"Another night to cook" "Scoring 4" - Portugal fans excited as Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front alongside Premier League superstar against Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Luxembourg in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash of the international break. Fans on Twitter are excited to see the Al-Nassr attacker in the lineup.

Ronaldo had a stellar performance in the last match as Roberto Martinez's team earned a 4-0 win. The no. 7 bagged a brace, with his first coming from the penalty spot and the second being a thunderbolt of a free kick.

Rui Patricio starts in goal for the 2016 European champions. Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Danilo, and Nuno Mendes are the five defenders. Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva are the three midfielders, while Ronaldo and Joao Felix lead the line.

Fans are excited to see the duo of Ronaldo and Felix as one wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix once again start up front for Portugal tonight Another night to cook !"

Another fan predicted Ronaldo will score a super hat-trick against Luxembourg. He wrote on Twitter:

"Scoring 4."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo is named in Portugal's starting XI to face Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash:

Portugal @selecaoportugal Tudo a postos! 🫡 Este é o nosso 11 inicial de hoje! #VesteABandeira

Janty @CFC_Janty



"Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix once again start up front for Portugal tonight Another night to cook !"

Dark Thoughts 💭💭 @_jayfred



Ronaldo hattrick.



Felix to score the first goal! Ronaldo hattrick. Bruno Fernandes brace. Full time score 6-0

Rio Ferdinand made an interesting claim about his treatment of current Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently Portugal's captain, used to be teammates with Rio Ferdinand during his first season at Manchester United. The central defender has now revealed that he was tough in his treatment of the Portuguese forward.

Ferdinand even termed his behavior as 'borderline bullying'. The Englishman, though, claimed that such behavior was meant to shape Ronaldo's character. Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Me and a guy called Quinton Fortune - another teammate - we used to take the mick out of him a lot. He was a lot younger than us at the time - borderline bullying, maybe, but it was just trying to build him, build that resilience. We used to play (Table Tennis) every other day before training, as part of the warm-up."

Ferdinand added:

"I used to smash him all over the place. He did beat me… it was me and him, [ranked] one and two, like [Roger] Federer and [Rafa] Nadal. If it was televised, it would have broken records. He used to, like, almost cry and that, he was so competitive."

Ferdinand's method might have worked in building Ronaldo's sheer determination and resilience. These characteristics have contributed a lot to Ronaldo's character on the pitch.

