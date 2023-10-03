"Another Piers Morgan interview incoming?", "Ten Hag needs to wake up" - Fans react as Manchester United star reportedly leaves Old Trafford early

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is claimed to have left Old Trafford earlier than his teammates following their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 3). Fans have suggested that problems could be growing behind closed doors amid the English forward's early departure.

The United Stand's Faz stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Rashford left the Red Devils' stadium early following the Group A UEFA Champions League loss:

"Marcus Rashford left the stadium roughly 15/20 mins after full time whistle. No one else from either team have left yet…"

The 25-year-old put in a disappointing showing against the Turkish side, appearing to lack confidence. He had a golden opportunity to put Manchester United 2-1 up in the second half when he was through on goal but his tame pass to Bruno Fernandes was intercepted.

Rashford had conjured up a superb assist for Rasmus Hojlund for the opener. His cross was powerfully headed home by the Dane who grabbed a brace on the night.

However, it was yet more misery for Erik ten Hag's side who finished the game with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off. Rashford lasted 68 minutes before being substituted for Alejandro Garnacho.

Fans have questioned the reasoning behind the Red Devils forward departing the stadium early. One fan reckons he could follow the same route as Cristiano Ronaldo by giving a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan:

"Ah, ffs... another Piers Morgan interview incoming?"

Another fan criticized Rashford's ego and fired Ten Hag a warning:

"His ego, these are the same players who throw ole under the bus am not surprised , ten hag need to wake up or he is gone."

Here's how fans on X reacted to claims that the Englishman left Old Trafford early:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backed Marcus Rashford to get back to his goalscoring best

Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult period.

Rashford was a standout performer for Manchester United last season and enjoyed his best campaign to date. The England international bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, he's struggled to replicate his superb performances from last season in the 2023-24 campaign thus far. He's managed just one goal and three assists in nine games across competitions.

Ten Hag insisted that Rashford is still capable of scoring goals as Manchester United's protagonist. He said following a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the weekend (via ESPN):

"The facts are he is not scoring in this moment, but he had opportunities... If he works hard, if he invests every day, goes with the right focus and if the team around him supply and help him and support him with movement then it will come."

Ten Hag added that the goals will soon come for Rashford:

"Marcus Rashford is a player who is capable of scoring goals in every game and when he comes in the right spot, he will score."

Rashford is one of the most exciting attackers in Europe when he's at his best. His pace, agility, and eye for goal have caused defenders nightmares over the years. But, a lack of consistency has plagued the Manchester United attacker and he's taking his time getting going this season.