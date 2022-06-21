"Another player rejects a move to Manchester United this summer!" - Former Liverpool defender trolls Red Devils after latest transfer snub 

Reacting to a report claiming that Christian Eriksen had decided against joining Manchester United, former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique had a laugh at United's expense.

As per Jamie Jackson's report (from the Guardian), the former Tottenham Hotspur star has rejected Manchester United’s offer. The Danish midfielder either wants to sign an extension with his current club Brentford or return to Spurs.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Marcel van der Kraan: "Erik Ten Hag has made it clear to the board that he wants Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen. For his identity, role model and style at Man United, it's all about those two players. He doesn't want other players apart from those two." #MUFC Marcel van der Kraan: "Erik Ten Hag has made it clear to the board that he wants Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen. For his identity, role model and style at Man United, it's all about those two players. He doesn't want other players apart from those two." #MUFC https://t.co/tN6LGE6Uxe

Enrique, who clearly cherishes the fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool, was left amused by Eriksen’s rejection. Taking to Twitter, he mocked United for being rejected by the Dane. He wrote:

“Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian

😳Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer...Ata legooooooooooo 😂👋”

While Liverpool have already secured Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, the Red Devils are yet to make a new signing. So far, they have only lost players, with the likes of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani all set to leave the club for free on July 1.

Eriksen, who returned to football in January, ended the 2021-22 campaign with one goal and four assists in only 11 Premier League appearances.

Christian Eriksen's Manchester United rejection does not come as a surprise

Having recently recovered from his cardiac arrest, Eriksen is likely to seek familiarity and warmth in the upcoming spell of his footballing career. Brentford, who offered him an opportunity to return to the Premier League in January, can offer him both.

Tottenham Hotspur, the club he plied his trade at for six-and-a-half years, can also offer him a sense of familiarity. In addition to providing comfort, Spurs will also be able to offer him Champions League football. The opportunity to play against the best clubs and the best players is a huge pull for players of Eriksen’s caliber.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Christian Eriksen finished last season with as many assists as Bernardo Silva in the Premier League (4). He only made his full debut in March Christian Eriksen finished last season with as many assists as Bernardo Silva in the Premier League (4). He only made his full debut in March 😯 Christian Eriksen finished last season with as many assists as Bernardo Silva in the Premier League (4). He only made his full debut in March https://t.co/0cC1NJH3XD

United, unfortunately, fall flat on both accounts. They might be able to offer Eriksen a bigger paycheque, but we are not sure whether or not it will be enough for them to secure his services.

