"Another player in a specific position would've helped us" - Jurgen Klopp makes interesting Liverpool transfer admission

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his team's lack of activity in the summer transfer window. He said that an additional midfielder would have been helpful this season.

The Reds have endured their worst start to a Premier League campaign under Klopp, registering just four wins in 12 games. The club, who finished second with 92 points last campaign, are currently ninth in the standings with just 16 points, four above the relegation zone.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool dished out over £75 million on new signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay. However, they failed to sign their top midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni and settled for Arthur Melo on deadline day loan deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp asserted that another arrival ahead of the season could have been a solution to their ongoing problems. He said:

"I'm not a big believer in looking back, thinking if we would have (done more business in the summer), that would have changed everything. I think it's clear that another player in a specific position would've helped us in moments definitely."

Liverpool are expected to delve deep into the transfer market in the future for a top central midfielder. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Bruno Guimaraes and Konrad Laimer have been linked with the Merseyside outfit, as per GOAL.

Klopp, who is without Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, highlighted that the Reds' issues have also been reliant on multiple injuries. He added:

"But still, one player can barely solve all the problems and our problems now are not because we miss a player. Now, we obviously miss players ... two strikers! You go into a season and play usually a 4-3-3, and you have five strikers plus talents, it's a good situation. And all of a sudden, you have three left and an awful lot of games coming up."

Danny Murphy names Liverpool's worst signing in Jurgen Klopp era

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy labelled Reds midfielder Naby Keita the worst signing made during manager Jurgen Klopp's tenure. He said:

"Although I think Fabinho is a bit down on his form, with him, Thiago (Alcantara) and (Jordan) Henderson fit and playing every week, I don't think the midfield is as big a problem as people make out. Although you would like more choice."

He continued:

"(Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain is never fit. Keita's probably been the worst signing out of the big ones. All the others have done well. And the two young lads (Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho), although super talents, you can't rely on them week in, week out."

Keita, 27, arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £59 million in the summer of 2018. However, the Guinean has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries, forcing him to miss a staggering 82 games for the Merseyside outfit.

