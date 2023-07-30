"Another season outside Top 4," "We're concedin 3 then" – Liverpool fans not pleased with Jurgen Klopp's starting XI against Leicester City

Liverpool fans have expressed their irritation about Jurgen Klopp's team selection for their pre-season friendly game against Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday (July 30).

The Reds are set to face Enzo Maresca's side in their third friendly of the ongoing pre-season preparations. They defeated Karlsruher 4-2 on July 19 and then drew 4-4 against Greuther Furth on July 24 during the initial phase of their pre-season camp in Germany.

Prior to their match against the recently relegated outfit, the Reds announced their starting XI, sans a proper number six, on social media.

Liverpool lineup (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Bobby Clark, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Here's how the Reds fans reacted to their club's recent teamsheet:

So far this summer, Klopp's outfit have lost four of their first-team midfielders. They released James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita past month and agreed to sell Jordan Henderson for an initial £12 million to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq earlier this week.

Liverpool, who are allegedly set to offload Fabinho to Al-Ittihad for £40 million this summer, are currently on the hunt for a holding midfielder. They are locked in talks with Southampton over a £45 million permanent summer switch for Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

On the other hand, the Anfield side are also currently without Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic from their 27-man squad for their Singapore tour. Both the players are continuing their rehab after their injuries.

Meanwhile, here's how the Foxes are set to lineup against the Reds:

Leicester City lineup (4-3-3): Mads Hermansen; Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Callum Doyle, Timothy Castagne; Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Marc Albrighton, Patson Daka, Kasey McAteer

Liverpool expected to sign two new players

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Liverpool are also interested in roping in a new centre-back in the ongoing summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"Yes, that remains a concrete possibility so I would keep the idea of getting a new centre-back. But probably not now because now, the focus is on a new midfielder, Romeo Lavia, and we know Liverpool like to go step by step, but a new centre-back could be a possibility."

Naming Chelsea's Levi Colwill as a transfer target, Romano continued:

"I mentioned earlier Levi Colwill because he's a player they consider to be a top talent, player, but Chelsea consider him untouchable. If they find the right profile, I think they can sign a new defender this summer.

"They want the right player or nothing, but at the moment, I can confirm that they are currently discussing a new centre-back."

Apart from Colwill, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on a number of other defenders ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have been linked with Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Marc Guehi and Perr Schuurs so far.

Meanwhile, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively, so far this summer. They have spent £95 million to snap both of them up.