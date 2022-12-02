Fans brutally trolled Thomas Muller and Germany on Twitter after their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in a group stage exit for the second tournament in a row.

The Germans were knocked out of the tournament despite their 4-2 win against Costa Rica in the final group game of the World Cup. While the entire team must shoulder the blame for their exit, Muller, in particular, had a tournament to forget.

The Bayern Munich veteran couldn't register a single goal contribution over the entirety of the tournament, topped off with an especially poor performance against Spain.

He scored ten goals and provided six assists in his first two World Cups, but in the next two, he has failed to register even a single goal contribution - with both campaigns ending after the group stage.

Twitter users called the legendary attacker overrated and speculated that the game might have been Muller's last act in international football.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans took a dig at Thomas Muller after Germany's exit:

Archit. 🇦🇷 @kollytard Thomas Muller World Cup highlights Thomas Muller World Cup highlights https://t.co/vHRDstDJxT

Nolo @NoloFCB



Costa Rica: 0 G/A ️

Spain: 0 G/A ️

Japan: 0 G/A ️

Korea: 0 G/A ️

Sweden: 0 G/A ️

Mexico: 0 G/A ️



Someone bring this guy Freiburg. Thomas Muller last 2 World Cups:Costa Rica: 0 G/ASpain: 0 G/AJapan: 0 G/AKorea: 0 G/ASweden: 0 G/AMexico: 0 G/ASomeone bring this guy Freiburg. Thomas Muller last 2 World Cups:🇨🇷 Costa Rica: 0 G/A ❌️🇪🇸 Spain: 0 G/A ❌️🇯🇵 Japan: 0 G/A ❌️🇰🇷 Korea: 0 G/A ❌️🇸🇪 Sweden: 0 G/A ❌️🇲🇽 Mexico: 0 G/A ❌️Someone bring this guy Freiburg. 😭😭 https://t.co/9FxUZdMqw8

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 LETS LAUGH AT GERMANY AND T MULLER LETS LAUGH AT GERMANY AND T MULLER😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

🦉(🇪🇸) @FAKEJODl Thomas Muller WC KO rounds POV Thomas Muller WC KO rounds POV https://t.co/HySHTLWD3U

Özil is the goat playmaker @KHTAH2001 Muller another no show world cup when Germany aren't winning games by 4 goals. Overrated Muller another no show world cup when Germany aren't winning games by 4 goals. Overrated

Nana @qwofyelement Muller will probably retire from International football now. Muller will probably retire from International football now.

Clev @FCBClev10 The footballing gods sent Muller home in the group stages after all the trolling. Inevitable it would happen The footballing gods sent Muller home in the group stages after all the trolling. Inevitable it would happen

Germany's campaign ended with four points from three games. After a defeat against Japan in their opening game, Hansi Flick's side managed a draw against Spain before winning their final game against Costa Rica.

They finished third in their group despite being level on points with Spain. La Roja had a superior goal difference in their favor.

Germany legend Thomas Muller spoke about his future with the national team after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite the exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Thomas Muller remains a bona fide legend for Germany. In 121 appearances for the national team, he has scored 44 goals and provided 40 assists. Muller also won the World Cup with Germany back in 2014, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

However, given that the player is already 33, questions are bound to arise whether fans have seen the last of him for the international team.

Muller addressed his future after the game against Costa Rica. He said:

“If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. I've done it with love, We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



“We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch”. Thomas Müller: “If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. I've done it with love”, tells @DasErste “We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch”. Thomas Müller: “If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. I've done it with love”, tells @DasErste. 🚨🇩🇪 #Qatar2022“We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch”. https://t.co/4IBRj2dRaX

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 1529 votes