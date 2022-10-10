"Another step in the right direction" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message after brilliant performance against Everton 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on Instagram following his team's 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9).

The Red Devils started off poorly at Goodison Park, as Alex Iwobi put the hosts ahead in the fifth minute with an exceptional strike. Antony, though, scored in the 15th minute with a neat finish to level things for the visitors.

On the cusp of half-time, Casemiro won the ball and played it straight through to Ronaldo. The Portuguese sprinted forward and slotted past Jordan Pickford to put United into the lead. Ronaldo was only on the pitch, as Anthony Martial, who started the game, had to be subbed off in the 29th minute due to injury.

It was Ronaldo's 700th strike in club football, with 143 of them coming for United. The 37-year-old completed 100% of his dribbles, won six of his eight duels, and made one clearance and a tackle.

After the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to share a message. He wrote:

"Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! 🙏🏽#WeStandUnited"

It was Ronaldo's second goal of the season and first in the Premier League. New United manager Erik ten Hag has preferred to play the Portuguese in the UEFA Europa League but not in the English top flight.

With the win, Manchester United moved into fifth place in the standings and are now nine points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand.

Frank Lampard praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton manager Frank Lampard couldn't help but heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the game.

When asked about his thoughts on the Manchester United man reaching 700 club goals, Lampard said (via The Guardian):

“It is outstanding. He is one of the greatest players to have graced the game and in an era when we have had him and Messi. The comparisons between them doesn’t matter."

He added:

“They are both incredible players in football history. The numbers they have racked up are abnormal numbers that have become normal. When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other night. But in the cold light of day, you have to give him credit. It is amazing.”

Ronaldo will likely feature in Manchester United's next game as well, when they host Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

