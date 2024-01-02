“Another victim who disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo,” “Time to learn Arabic” - Fans react as Wayne Rooney is sacked by Birmingham City

Birmingham City have parted ways with manager Wayne Rooney after a poor start to his managerial career with the Midlands club.

Rooney replaced former manager John Eustace in October but has since failed to deliver results with the Blues.

He currently holds the worst record in the division this season with Birmingham, winning only two of his 15 matches in charge. He also oversaw the club drop from sixth to 20th in the Championship table during his tenure.

On January 2, TalkSport broke the news of Rooney's sacking on X:

Expand Tweet

Monday's 3-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds United turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the former Manchester United forward.

Fans have now reacted to his sacking on X. Here are some of the best responses:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wayne Rooney reacts to Birmingham City sacking

In response to the news of his sacking, Rooney released a statement, which read:

"I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club. Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be."

He continued:

"However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16."

The 38-year-old concluded by saying that he is looking to take some time off with his family while planning his next move:

"Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager."

Rooney has managed Derby County, D.C. United (MLS) and Birmingham City, in that order, since 2020.