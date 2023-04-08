Manchester United star Anthony Martial's ex-wife Melanie Da Cruz recently came to prominence after she was seen chasing the player's first wife, Samantha Jaquelinet.

Da Cruz, a TV presenter got into a relationship with Martial in 2016. They had a boy together in 2018, named Swan. Da Cruz has previously participated on the Reality show, Secret Story.

She's a famous personality on social media as well, amassing three million followers on Instagram. Martial, though, allegedly cheated on Da Cruz while she was pregnant.

According to the Daily Star, the Manchester United attacker slept with French model Malika. The striker apologised for the incident, writing on social media (via The Sun):

"I would like to apologise to my relatives, my beautiful family and especially my fiancée for the harm I have done in recent months, I made mistakes and I'm sorry it will not happen again."

Anthony Martial scores for Manchester United against Everton

Anthony Martial has once again endured an injury-plagued campaign this season.

The Frenchman, though, got on the scoresheet as Manchester United earned a 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford suffered an injury during the game and was forced off the field with Wout Weghorst replacing him. Manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on Rashford (via Express):

“We have to wait — it doesn’t look well. Once again, it is due to the schedule, it can’t be that you play three games in six days. We have to protect our players."

Martial's form should give Ten Hag a ray of hope at the business end of the season.

They have a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash against Sevilla coming up in midweek (April 13). While missing Rashford would be a big blow, Martial's presence could give the team some relief.

Poll : 0 votes