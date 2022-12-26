Anthony Martial reveals what Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has promised him for 2023

Manchester United ace Anthony Martial has opened up about his relationship with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, claiming the latter has promised him a number of assists in the second half of the season.

Martial, 27, is set to feature more regularly for Manchester United this season after Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from the club. So far, he has scored four goals and laid out two assists in 364 minutes of action, spread across eight games across all competitions.

Fernandes, on the other hand, is expected to maintain his fine form from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at club level during the upcoming period. The 28-year-old Portugal international has registered three goals and three assists in 21 overall games for Erik ten Hag's side this term.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 Resilience and fighting spirit until the end makes one point become three points Resilience and fighting spirit until the end makes one point become three points 💪🏻 https://t.co/xylAzEAhyx

Speaking to MUTV, Martial claimed that he had a prior discussion with Fernandes regarding their link-up play together. He said:

"We always had that connection between us and we both just have to keep working to improve it. Well, that [assists] is something we always talk about. As he left to take part in the World Cup, I was telling him to make sure that he comes home in good shape."

Shedding light on his chat with Fernandes, Martial continued:

"And he would say, of course, lots of assists are coming your way. That's one of the things about sport, these chats. It's important to have good connections on the pitch. You always want to know where your teammate is and where he's going to run into space."

Lauding the former Sporting CP man's understanding, Martial added:

"For example, he [Bruno] knows very well that I might go to take the ball at someone's feet, and he will run deep. It's that kind of little connection that helps you get to know the playing style of your partner. One to evolve and, two, to help the team improve."

Manchester United are set to resume their mission of securing a UEFA Champions League spot after missing out on it last campaign.

Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Manchester United-Nottingham Forest clash

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a win for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League home clash on Tuesday (December 27). He wrote:

"I'll go for a 2-0 home win. For some teams, the World Cup has been a hindrance and for others, it's been a help and I'd put United in the second category. Erik ten Hag will have refined them and there's no Cristiano Ronaldo skulking about the place. I don't think they've suffered any big injuries at the World Cup so 2-0 to United."

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 26 points from 14 games, three points off fourth.

Poll : 0 votes