Antoine Griezmann "not happy" with his Barcelona situation, says France manager Didier Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed that Antoine Griezmann is not happy with his role at Barcelona, as the World Cup winner continues to be played out of position by new manager Ronald Koeman. Griezmann is one of the most talented footballers of his generation and has blown hot and cold since his big-money move to Barcelona in 2019.

Speaking ahead of France's fixtures in the international break, Deschamps admitted that Griezmann is not being played in his natural position at Barcelona and admitted that he will have a word with the attacker in the coming days.

🗣 — Deschamps (France coach): "Griezmann is not happy at Barcelona."https://t.co/ECQMyMflbm — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 6, 2020

"I'm talking to him and I'll see him later. I am sure he is not happy with this situation. I don't interfere with the use of my players in other clubs, be at Barca or anyone else."

"Antoine is playing on the right there at the moment. It's true that Koeman said, and told him, that he did not understand that he was used to playing in a more central position. But Antoine must also adapt today."

Griezmann continues to struggle for consistency at Barcelona

Didier Deschamps has questioned Griezmann's treatment at Barcelona

With Lionel Messi occupying his preferred position at Barcelona, the Frenchman has often been deployed as a winger, due to which he has failed to make a consistent impact at the Camp Nou.

Deschamps weighed in on the matter and revealed Griezmann's best position, with the Barcelona attacker a mainstay of his star-studded France squad.

"For me, he is still more effective when he is in the heart of the game, when he is able to touch the ball a lot. In that position, he has the possibility to come and help in the midfield too."

"He doesn't have the ability to take the ball and beat opponents on the wing like others. He needs to touch the ball a lot and he is smart in his movement."

Much like Quique Setien, Koeman has continued to deploy Griezmann as a winger. Before landing the Barcelona job, the Dutchman admitted last year that Griezmann is better off playing centrally but has not yet started the Frenchman in that position.

"With all my respect, Griezmann must play in his position It is not an extreme. It is not. You have to play in your role."

"This is where the most important part of a coach comes in, knowing your players well and getting the most out of them."

Didier Deschamps (France national team manager): "Antoine told [Koeman] that he did not understand why he did not play in a central position." [via bein] pic.twitter.com/EUGZUI38nJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2020

Griezmann will look to use the international break to get his name on the scoresheet, as he continues to blow hot and cold for Barcelona.

After the departure of Luis Suarez, Barcelona could turn to the Frenchman to ease the goalscoring burden on Messi and it remains to be seen if he performs consistently this season.

