Anton Walkes boat accident: Charlotte FC to host memorial in honor of late MLS star

The Anton Walkes boat accident is one of the most unfortunate events in recent football. MLS club Charlotte FC will host a memorial in honor of the player who passed away. The event will take place at Charlotte FC's home ground in front of 70,000 fans.

Walkes was found unconscious after two boats crashed in Miami, where he was driving one of the vehicles. Walkes was pronounced dead the following morning in the hospital, passing away at the tender age of 25. The incident is currently under investigation.

Charlotte FC will now hold a memorial in honor of the late player. The club issued a statement on the Anton Walkes boat accident that read (via TMZ):

"Anton was an incredible father, friend, and teammate, who shared his joy for football and life with all those around him, We ask that you join us in remembering the impact he had on us all."

Charlotte FC @CharlotteFC We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



May he rest in peace. We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/8oUcHvWW6g

Walkes came through the youth ranks of Tottenham Hotspur and made one senior appearance for Spurs. Portsmouth is another English club that he represented in his career.

He also played for Atlanta United in the MLS before the move to Charlotte FC. At 25, the best part of his playing career and personal life was ahead of Walkes.

Tottenham Hotspur issued a statement after the Anton Walkes boat accident

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League 2

The football world has mourned the saddening loss. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur also issued a statement following the Anton Walkes boat accident. Coming through the youth ranks of Spurs, the player had a strong connection with the north London-based side.

Spurs' statement read:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time 💙 https://t.co/NCPvFU4A6v

Poll : 0 votes