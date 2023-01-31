Antonela Roccuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo react as Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable video of children in Riyadh

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted to an adorable video the latter's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, posted of their children in Riyadh. The Ronaldo family are now living in Saudi Arabia following the iconic forward's blockbuster move to Al Nassr.

Georgina Rodriguez's video was of the couple's daughter, Bella, six months laughing while Ronaldo's son Mateo, 5, takes a bath. The Argentinian model captioned the clip:

"Eternal Love."

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted in the comments by posting two love hearts. Meanwhile, Antonela Roccuzzo left two Love Heart-Eyes emoticons in reaction to the cute video. The latter shares three children of her own with Messi.

The Al Nassr forward's children have all joined him in the Middle East as he starts his journey of playing outside of Europe for the first time in his career. The iconic Portuguese striker has appeared twice for Rudi Garcia's side but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo's children and Georgina Rodriguez walked into Mrsool Park Stadium with the new Al Nassr signing during his unveiling ceremony, which drew massive media attention. The family received a hero's welcome as they waved to spectators.

The former Manchester United forward is reported to have signed a two-year deal in the Saudi Pro League worth £173 million per year. He is the world's highest-paid footballer. British broadcaster Piers Morgan claimed that he was loving life in Saudi Arabia, telling Tatler:

"Definitely (he is happy), I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aivero praised Georgina Rodriguez as great support for her son in 2021

Ronaldo's mother praised Rodriguez in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started dating in 2017 when they met whilst the latter was working in a Gucci store. The Argentine received a text message from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner asking her out for dinner.

Since then, the relationship between the pair has grown, and they have welcomed two girls into their family, Alana, 5, and Bella. Rodriguez has been by Ronaldo's side throughout the latter stages of his illustrious career. His mother, Dolores Aveiro, praised the Argentine for how she supports her son, saying (via the Sun):

"She is a good girl and a great support for Cristiano."

Ronaldo has played for Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and now Al Nassr since meeting Rodriguez. It's fair to say that she is making plenty of trips across the globe alongside her other half.

